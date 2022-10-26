Biden warns Moscow on use of nukes, PA senate debate recap: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Biden warns Moscow using nukes would be 'serious mistake'

Russia and Ukraine are both pointing fingers over 'dirty bombs.' Plus, investigative reporter Emily Le Coz takes a deeper look at Mississippi's water crisis, Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates debate, six states sue over President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan and NFL reporter Nate Davis talks about a busier than usual trade deadline.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know, Wednesday the 26th of October 2022. Today, Biden's warning to Russia about using nuclear weapons, plus a closer look at Mississippi's water crisis, and more.

Here are some of the top headlines:

China has launched a COVID-19 vaccine that's inhaled through the mouth. The vaccine comes as a mist and is being offered as a free booster dose for people who are already vaccinated. The San Francisco Bay area was hit by its largest earthquake in years yesterday. The magnitude 5.1 quake hit just east of San Jose. And Adidas is ending its partnership with Ye. The move comes after the rapper made antisemitic remarks. His talent agency CAA, the Balenciaga Fashion House, and others have also dropped him.

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said yesterday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity in Kremlin held Zaporizhzhia could shed light on unsubstantiated claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a provocation involving a so-called dirty bomb. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukraine was preparing to launch one. Dirty bombs use conventional explosives like dynamite placed alongside radioactive material, which is then thrown outward by the blast. Shoigu made the claim over the weekend in calls to British, French, Turkish, and US counterparts. They all called the claim false. Ukraine also dismissed it as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin's own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb. Ukraine's state-run Energoatom says Russian officers controlling nuclear facilities will not give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the UN's atomic energy watchdog. Officials also want to step forward, saying they assume Russia is planning a terrorist attack using nuclear materials. International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Rafael Grossi said the agency is preparing to inspect multiple Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Stateside, President Joe Biden said yesterday that Russia would make a serious mistake if it were to use nuclear weapons. His comments came as 30 progressive House Democrats withdrew a letter they sent earlier this week, urging him to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. It pressed Biden to pursue a "proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire." Some progressive activists have criticized the letter's withdrawal as they push for less military spending overseas.

Meanwhile, the war drags on as both sides dig in for a long painful winter. USA TODAY national reporter John Bacon says this winter will be a massive challenge for both sides.

John Bacon:

Winter in Ukraine is serious and without energy to heat homes, there is a feeling that the Russians are trying to break the will of the Ukrainian people. But by the same token, Russia also faces tremendous challenges. They've had trouble keeping their supply lines connected in good weather. Are they going to be able to keep a hundred thousand soldiers warm and dry and fed through a long Ukraine winter? It's not going to be easy for them either. So both sides face tremendous challenges as we head into December, January, February. If we continue to supply weaponry, Ukraine seems to have the willingness to keep on fighting. Ultimately, there's going to have to be negotiation, and as long as Ukraine is armed and Russia is armed, they're just going to keep fighting. Putin isn't going anywhere, Russia isn't going anywhere. But even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that if Republicans gain control of the house, which very well could happen, Ukraine should not expect a blank check. And that's going to be, certainly for President Zelenskyy, that's painful to hear. He needs a lot of support from the West.

Taylor Wilson:

You can find more coverage with our live Ukraine updates page at USATODAY.com.

♦

Mississippi's largest water system was flawed from the start and got worse over the years as the capital city declined and politicians pointed fingers. Producer PJ Elliott spoke with USA TODAY investigative reporter, Emily Le Coz to find out more on the history of poverty, neglect, and racism that led to the water crisis in Jackson.

Emily Le Coz:

The Jackson water crisis really is a compounding of problems over decades as one city administration after the other really didn't put the type of funding or infrastructure in place to shore up this water system to meet the needs of what was a growing city, as well as then manage the decline of that city as residents fled Jackson for the suburbs.

PJ Elliott:

Emily, I'm glad you brought up infrastructure. Will the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill do anything to help fix this problem in Jackson?

Emily Le Coz:

Jackson has gotten some money and Biden has said this is the type of place that needs federal funds. The EPA actually just launched an investigation to see whether racism played a role in the state's allocation of funding for Jackson for the purpose of improving its water system.

PJ Elliott:

So what's to say that another city isn't the next Jackson?

Emily Le Coz:

I mean, there's nothing to say that another city isn't the next Jackson. In fact, Jackson is being called the next Flint.

Taylor Wilson:

You can find a link to Emily's full story in today's show description.

♦

For the first and only time this race, Pennsylvania's US Senate candidates took the debate stage last night. Yesterday ahead of the debate, a CBS News YouGov poll showed John Fetterman the state's Lieutenant Governor with a two-point lead over me, Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor. The debate began with Fetterman addressing what he called the elephant in the room, the stroke he suffered in May. Oz has at times pounced on Fetterman's health during his campaign, but he mostly stayed away last night, though he did at one point vaguely reference his health-related absences on the campaign trail.

Last night Fetterman struggled with his speech at times, but independent experts consulted by the Associated Press said he appears to be recovering from his stroke well. He used closed captioning during the debate to help him process words he heard, experts agree that problems with auditory processing do not mean someone also has cognitive problems. Still, fitness to serve on both sides was a theme of the night. Fetterman said his doctor has signed off on his political work, though he did not commit to releasing full medical records.

Moderator:

You release this note from your doctor saying you can work full duty in public office, but you have not released your detailed medical records surrounding your stroke. Mr. Fetterman, will you pledge tonight to release those records in the interest of transparency, you have 60 seconds.

John Fetterman:

No. To me, transparency is about showing up. I'm here today to have a debate.

Taylor Wilson:

Oz, meanwhile had to answer criticisms from some in the medical community who say he spread misinformation, but he switched to talking about socialized medicine.

Mehmet Oz:

One of the great blessings of traveling around Pennsylvania is you run into people who have watched the show. They thanked me very much for giving them lifesaving advice on chronic issues like high blood pressure or dealing with their anxiety. The show did very well because it provided high-quality information that empowered people, which is exactly what I want to do when I'm a senator. Give people the power, let them make decisions for their well-being. Now, John Fetterman's approach to health is a very dangerous one. He believes we should socialize medicine. He embraces with Bernie Sanders who he endorsed. The two candidates call themselves the two most progressive people in America. When you have socialized medicine, Dennis, you shut down the ability of people to get access to healthcare.

Taylor Wilson:

As for the issues, abortion was a major dividing line. Oz said he supports three exceptions, for rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. Last night he suggested he opposes South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's bill to impose a nationwide ban after 15 weeks.

Mehmet Oz:

There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions. As a physician, I've been in the room when there's some difficult conversations happening. I don't want the federal government involved with that at all. I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that's always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves. Any bill that violates what I said, which is the federal government in interfering with the state rule and abortion, I would vote against.

Taylor Wilson:

Fetterman said he would vote for Democrats' legislation in Congress to allow abortion for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

John Fetterman:

I support on Roe v. Wade. That was the law of the land for 50 years. He celebrated when it fell down, and I would fight to reestablish on Roe v. Wade. That's what I run on. That's what I believe. And I've always believed that the choice to be women and their doctors and he believes that the choice to be with him or Republican legislatures all across this nation.

Taylor Wilson:

And like many debates, this election sees inflation and the economy at front of mind. Fetterman argued that those who work full time should live in dignity. He supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Pennsylvania's minimum is currently $7.25. But Oz argued that the government should allow market forces to drive up the minimum wage and that a federal mandate would hurt workers by putting employers out of business.

Fetterman and Oz are battling to fill retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey's seat and could be a chance for Democrats to flip the swing state seat blue. With a 50/50 Senate split, control [of] the chamber could be decided by a single race.

♦

A half dozen states are suing over President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan. They argue that future financial losses are enough to permanently block the plan that would cancel debt for millions of Americans. They are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina. The states say in the suit that the president lacks the authority to forgive student loan debt in this way. They also argue that they would be financially harmed should the federal government cancel billions in student loan debt. If they lose their appeal, the states requested that the court keep a temporary injunction on the plan in place for a week. That's so they can potentially next move to the Supreme Court.

A federal judge in Missouri previously dismissed the state's case saying the group lacked the standing to sue, but they appealed to the Eighth Circuit Court of appeals, which temporarily blocked the plan on Friday. It's not clear when the court will take more action, but borrowers can continue to file applications to have their debt forgiven. Under Biden's plan, borrowers making less than $125,000 can claim up to $20,000 in student loan debt relief.

♦

Teams around the NFL appear to be making more mid-season trades than in previous seasons. PJ Elliott talked with USA TODAY NFL reporter Nate Davis to see if this trend will become the new norm and what to look for before the November 1st deadline.

Nate Davis:

I think it's kind of been heading that way the last couple years. I think you're seeing Les Snead of the Rams kind of personifies, I think, a new guard of general managers who are willing to part with draft picks. They're willing to take a swing to get a player that might be the missing piece to their team and they're not afraid of the consequences if it doesn't work out.

PJ Elliott:

Nate, in the past week we've seen two big trades with Christian McCaffrey going to San Francisco and James Robinson traded to the Jets. What else could we see before Tuesday's 4:00 PM trade deadline?

Nate Davis:

Well, I think we've seen the big one with McCaffrey, but there's certainly plenty of guys out there. I think the Rams actually are trying to move on from their running back Cam Akers. Probably a couple of guys' expiring contracts to look at. Bradley Chubb of the Broncos is a possibility. Mike Gesicki of The Dolphins intrigued me because he's not a real good fit for their system. And the Bears to me are very intriguing. Robert Quinn set a team record for sacks last season and then Roquan Smith, a very solid linebacker for them, had a kind of nasty contract dispute with him in the pre-season that never got resolved. They're a team that obviously is in rebuild mode, I wouldn't be surprised if they take a few calls and maybe try to load up on some extra picks going into 2023.

♦

Taylor Wilson:

With midterms right around the corner, before we go today, we wanted to hear from Gen Z voters, the youngest group of voters in this year's elections. What does voting mean to them? Let's listen.

Marianna Pecora, 18 years old from California:

I'm voting because I believe in a country where we can celebrate our differences as a part of what makes this country so unique and so special. And I know that everyone in Gen Z is standing there with me.

Samantha Bernstein, 18 years old from Florida:

I grew up in a community that has directly been affected by what happens when people don't vote. After going to school 15 minutes away from Marjorie Marjory Stoneman Douglas, I recognize just how important it is that the Gen Z voice is heard.

Raghav Joshi, 18 years old from New York:

The most powerful democratic tool in our country is the vote. While I do not yet have this ability as I'm not yet a citizen, that has not stopped me from doing my part to protect our democracy this November. And that is exactly what is at stake, our democracy.

Taylor Wilson:

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. You can find us every day of the week right here, wherever you're listening right now. Thanks to PJ Elliott for his great work on the show, and I'm back tomorrow with more of 5 Things from USA TODAY.

