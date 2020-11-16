Biden warns 'more people will die' from coronavirus if Trump refuses to start transition process

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus and the economy on Monday.

President-elect Joe Biden warned the United States is heading into a “very dark winter” as new coronavirus cases break records each day in many states as he called for an economic relief package similar to one already passed by House Democrats.

“I know we can do this,” Mr Biden said during remarks after an economic briefing, despite case and hospitalisation numbers suggesting the country cannot without a vaccine.

“We're going into a very dark winter. Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier. That requires sparing no effort to fight COVID,” Mr Biden said,.

The incoming president sharply criticised the Trump administration and GOP governors over their shunning of wearing face-coverings to stop the third spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Does anyone understand why a governor would turn this into a political statement?” he said, holding up a mask. “It’s about being patriotic.”

Mr Biden, citing unnamed experts, claimed if all Americans covered their faces when in public 100,000 lives would be saved by 21 January.

“There's nothing macho about not wearing a mask,” he said.

He also contended that Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election and green-light the usual transition process is making the pandemic and its toll worse.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate," he said of the outgoing administration and the incoming one. "It’s important that there be coordination now.”

There are over 246,800 deaths in the United States from the virus, with at least 11.1m infected, according to The Johns Hopkins University.

One alarming projection, compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , expects that number to climb to 282,000 by 5 December.

With more and more Americans all over the country getting sick, Americans are wondering whether to cancel or drastically scale back their holiday plans.

First up: Thanksgiving on 26 November.

The president-elect said experts have advised him that gatherings should be limited to 10 people to help slow the spread of the respiratory bug. That’s what he and incoming First Lady Jill Biden plan to do with their family, he said, noting they are trying to determine who is coming to dinner in Wilmington, Delaware.

