Biden Vows Presidential Vote Count Will Continue

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vowed on Friday the vote count would continue as he took the lead in several battleground states and appeared poised to win the White House in the election, even as U.S. President Donald Trump remained defiant about the results.

“Your vote will be counted. I don’t care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen,” Biden told reporters and aides. He added that he would try to bridge the country’s partisan divide and attack major issues like the coronavirus pandemic.

