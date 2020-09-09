Biden visits manufacturing heartland to curry favour with blue-collar voters

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden ventured into America's hard-hit manufacturing heartland Wednesday, promising a suite of Buy American tax credits, penalties and executive orders to fortify his blue-collar bona fides and pry working-class votes away from Donald Trump.

During a visit to the Detroit suburb of Warren, Mich., the buckle of the U.S. Rust Belt, Biden was aiming to hammer away at his Republican rival's "America First" credentials in a battleground state critical to the sitting president's re-election hopes.

Promised measures include stiff tax penalties for companies that manufacture U.S.-bound products outside the country, incentives for those who take steps to keep jobs on U.S. soil and an end to so-called "Trump loopholes" that allow companies engaged in offshoring to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

He's also promising executive orders to more strictly enforce and "expand and tighten" Buy American provisions, make U.S. products more competitive, expand the list of "critical materials" that must be American-made and establish a "Made in America" office within the White House.

"Almost 90 years ago, Congress passed the Buy American Act to advance this basic idea. But we have never fully lived up to it," the Biden campaign said in a release in advance of Wednesday's visit.

"While President Trump talks about Buy American, his actions have made matters worse — more loopholes, more offshoring by federal contractors, more taxpayer dollars going to foreign firms."

The plan is sure to cause sweaty palms in Canada, which is no stranger to past Buy American measures — including under President Barack Obama, with whom Biden served as vice-president — that threatened to limit the ability of companies north of the border to bid on U.S. projects.

A group of provincial premiers including Ontario's Doug Ford, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan travelled to Washington earlier this year not only to celebrate the arrival of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, but also to mount a pre-emptive strike against the renewed threat of U.S. protectionism.

"We can't afford to stand back and wait," Ford said during the visit of his pre-pandemic plans to forge a regional trade agreement with Ohio, which represents about $2.5 billion in procurement opportunities.

"We're taking action because Buy American policies are hurting Ontario businesses and workers."

Despite the fact Democrats are not immune to the political pull of protectionist policies, a new poll suggests Biden remains far and away the preferred choice of Canadians who want to see improved relations between the two countries.

Two-thirds of the 1,529 Canadian respondents to the online poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, said Canada-U.S. ties would improve under Biden. A similar percentage — 69 per cent — said relations will worsen if Trump is re-elected.

The 1,001 American respondents were less convinced: only 44 per cent said the U.S. and Canada would get along better with Biden in the White House, compared with 24 per cent who said the Democratic nominee would make matters worse.

A similar ratio of U.S. participants said the opposite of Trump, with 41 per cent predicting worse relations and 25 per cent saying ties would improve if the president is re-elected.

An internet poll cannot be given a margin of error because it is not a random sample.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 9, 2020.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press