Biden visits Kenosha, Hurricane Nana, 'Tenet' finally arrives: 5 things to know Thursday

Biden to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin; Trump heads to Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday. His visit comes just two days after President Donald Trump toured the destructive aftermath of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer as he was trying to get into a vehicle. Biden's visit is also his first to Wisconsin, a key swing state which narrowly voted for Trump in 2016. Trump will head to Pennsylvania for a campaign stop at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe. Both Trump and Biden have targeted the Keystone State — a key swing state that narrowly went for Trump in 2016 — in the first week of campaigning since the Democratic and Republican conventions. (Biden visited Pittsburgh on Monday.)

Coronavirus likely to leave legacy that holds back economy for decades

The nation is awaiting a vaccine that can halt the COVID-19 pandemic in its tracks, allowing life — and the battered U.S. economy — to return to normal. But a new study suggests the crisis has generated fears that are likely to dampen risk-taking and economic output for decades by increasing the “perceived probability of an extreme, negative shock in the future.” The study, titled, “Scarring Body and Mind: The long-term belief-scarring effects of COVID-19,” attempts to quantify such long-term economic losses by assessing the toll taken by other economic upheavals, such as the Great Recession of 2007-09. “While the virus will eventually pass, vaccines will be developed, and workers will return to work, an event of this magnitude could leave lasting effects on the nature of economic activity,” says the paper, which was released at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual conference last week.

Nana strengthens into hurricane, rushes toward landfall in Belize

Hurricane Nana is expected to slam Belize Thursday where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials. The fifth named hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season is forecast to bring a "dangerous" storm surge and heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding and mudslides, according to AccuWeather.Drenching rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala as the storm crosses the isthmus Thursday. Nana follows Laura, Marco, Isaias and Hanna in an especially active Atlantic season that has also included 15 tropical storms.

'Tenet' finally arrives in U.S. theaters

The first wave of big new movies released since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will continue Thursday when director Christopher Nolan's time-bending sci-fi spy thriller "Tenet" finally heads into the U.S. theaters that are permitted to be open after being delayed three different times. John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star as secret agents dealing with the rules and details of time inversion and an end-of-the-world scenario led by a villainous Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh). Critics who have already seen "Tenet" have given it mixed reviews, from one calling it "big, brashly beautiful, grandiosely enjoyable" to another comparing it to a "savior who speaks exclusively in dour, drawn-out riddles."

NBA playoffs: Clippers-Nuggets semifinal gets underway

The NBA playoffs roll along Thursday with Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles, the second seed in the West, knocked off the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the first round, while Denver outlasted the Utah Jazz in a thrilling seven-game series. Kawhi Leonard averaged 32.8 points in the first round for the Clippers, while Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray averaged 31.6 points. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics will face the Toronto Raptors, hoping to secure a commanding 3-0 series in their semifinal tilt.

