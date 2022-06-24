Biden uses cheat sheet to remind him when to sit down

US President Joe Biden accidentally holds up the cheat sheet - Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden has mistakenly exposed a cheat sheet giving him basic commands about where to sit and when to leave a meeting in the White House.

The president flashed a card prepared by staff showing instructions including “take YOUR seat”, “YOU give brief comments” and “YOU depart” to reporters while addressing wind industry executives.

The sheet also advised Mr Biden, 79, to speak to those participating, ask them questions and thank them before leaving.

“YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question,” it said, followed by “YOU thank participants".

It is not the first time Mr Biden has been seen carrying a cheat sheet for meetings.

In March, he was spotted with a card including talking points and comments relating to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Biden also carried a similar sheet, this time with labelled photographs of reporters and stats about his infrastructure bill, during his first press conference as president in 2021.

US President Joe Biden holds up a chart comparing wind turbines during the meeting - Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg

Republican and conservative figures shared the photographs of the most recent sheet widely online.

“HOLY SHEET! Biden’s Presidential Cheat Sheet Leaks Online, Reminds Him to Sit Down,” Fox News host Sean Hannity posted to Twitter.

Questions about the president’s fitness to lead have circulated since he took the top job. They were encouraged earlier this month when Mr Biden was filmed falling off his bike.

He tumbled after his foot got stuck in the pedal toe cage as he tried to dismount in order to chat to the waiting crowd of around 30 people.

Mr Biden was also seen stumbling as he boarded Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base before flying to California.