Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw
·4 min read
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington

By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control.

Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pandemic more seriously than President Donald Trump, and the package aims to put that pledge into action with an influx of resources for the COVID-19 response and economic recovery.

"A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight, and there's no time to waste," Biden said in prime-time remarks from Delaware. "We have to act and we have to act now."

The aid package includes $415 billion to bolster the response to the virus and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, and roughly $440 billion for small businesses and communities particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Stimulus payment checks would be issued for $1,400 - on top of the $600 checks delivered by the last congressional stimulus legislation. Supplemental unemployment insurance would also increase to $400 a week from $300 a week now and would be extended to September.

Biden's plan is meant to kick off his time in office with a large bill that sets his short-term agenda into motion quickly: helping the economy and getting a handle on a virus that has killed more than 385,000 people in the United States as of Thursday.

It also provides a sharp contrast with Trump, who spent the last months of his administration seeking to undermine Biden's election victory rather than focusing on additional coronavirus relief. Trump, who leaves office on Wednesday, did support $2,000 payments to Americans, however.

Many Republicans in Congress balked at the price tag for such payments.

Biden will face similar hurdles with his proposals, which come on the heels of a $900 billion aid package Congress passed in December.

But he will be helped by the fact that his fellow Democrats will control both the House and the Senate. Chuck Schumer, who is about to lead a narrow Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Biden's package was "the right approach" and pledged to begin working on legislation.

The incoming president will seek to pass the legislation even as his predecessor faces an impeachment trial.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday, making him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Ten of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last week's deadly rampage at the Capitol.

The impeachment proceedings threaten to hang over the beginning of Biden's term, and Biden has encouraged lawmakers to handle the trial while also moving forward with his agenda.

PRECARIOUS MOMENT

Transition officials said Biden's plan will be a rescue package that will be followed up with another recovery package in the coming weeks.

The plan would extend moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions until September and include funding for rental and utility assistance.

The president-elect also called on Congress to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and the package will include assistance to fight hunger.

"I know what I just described does not come cheaply, but failure to do so will cost us dearly," Biden said, adding that economists, financial institutions and Wall Street banks supported the need for stimulus.

"If we invest now – boldly, smartly, with unwavering focus on American workers and families – we will strengthen our economy, reduce inequality and put our nation's long-term finances on the most sustainable course."

The coronavirus relief-related funds will go toward a national vaccine program, testing, investments for workers to do vaccine outreach and contact tracing, and money for states.

"The vaccines offer so much hope ... but the vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far," Biden said, adding that on Friday he would set out his plan to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days after taking office.

"This will be one of the most challenging operations efforts we've ever undertaken as a nation. We'll have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated."

Pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions have cost millions of U.S. jobs. The Biden plan - if enacted - would buy more time for the economy to bridge the period until the distribution of vaccines allows for a wider resumption of economic activity.

U.S. equity index futures were little changed after Biden's speech, details of which emerged during Thursday's trading session.

"It's one piece in the overall puzzle," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive at Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "It bridges the gap to getting restaurant workers, airline workers and other employees back to work."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Wilmington, Delaware, and Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Dan Burns and Simon Lewis; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still planning to resume NFL career with Chiefs

    Duvernay-Tardif says he's finding it increasingly difficult to be a fan after he opted out of the NFL season to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The stakes are significant if Brooklyn's all-in gamble on James Harden doesn't work

    It’s all part of how Marks’ process went from a slow build in Brooklyn to an all-in gamble via a final trade that could either go down as one of the best, or one of the worst, of all time. 

  • With plenty of picks, Urban Meyer falling into ideal situation with Jaguars in jump to NFL

    Meyer is going into an ideal situation where he can build a team of alphas. This feels more like Jimmy Johnson taking over the Cowboys than Steve Spurrier in Washington.

  • 'They're going to be a force': Leafs coach sees brighter days ahead for Senators

    Sheldon Keefe doesn't expect the Ottawa Senators to be doormats much longer.

  • Jared Goff will start for Rams vs. Packers, John Wolford ruled out

    Jared Goff's thumb is healed enough to start, but no one knows how it will react to the frigid temperatures of Green Bay.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

    Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

  • Jimmy Butler isn't over the Heat's Finals loss: 'We still think that we should have won'

    "I think this year we did more than anybody thought that we would do, except for us."

  • U.S. Figure Skating reaches $1.45 million settlement with former skater in sexual abuse case

    Former coach Richard Callaghan allegedly sexually abused Adam Schmidt while he was a teenager.

  • Raptors showing signs of recovery after difficult start | Run It Back

    The Raptors managed to win only once on a four-game road swing but Pascal Siakam is rounding into form, Chris Boucher is providing much-needed consistency at centre and even Stanley Johnson is having a glow-up.

  • Theo Epstein has a new job — in the MLB commissioner's office

    Theo Epstein will join the commissioner's office as a consultant regarding on-field matters

  • NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs-Browns preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a juggernaut at the height of its powers, but it would be unwise to sleep on Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

  • Rams will slow Rodgers, but will it be enough to beat Green Bay?

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be hard-pressed to have his way with the Rams’ stingy defense, but L.A. is going to have trouble out-scoring Green Bay.

  • Milton sparks 76ers past undermanned Heat 125-108

    PHILADELPHIA — Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Consider, the 76ers led 73-58 at the break — with only nine combined points from All-Stars Joel Embiid and Simmons. Embiid has emerged early as one of the top players in the NBA, and a 45-point, 16-rebound game Tuesday against the Heat was one of his best. He had only nine points on Thursday, but was barely needed. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points and Gabe Vincent had 21. Simmons had a triple-double a day after he was dangled as trade bait to Houston in a potential deal for James Harden. Harden landed in Brooklyn in a trade that not only made the Nets the new favourites to win the Eastern Conference, it could ruffle the relationship between Simmons and the franchise that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. Coach Doc Rivers talked it out with Simmons after trade rumours swirled earlier this season. Rivers and Simmons had a brief chat at shootaround, leaving the new Sixers coach to say everything was fine. “I’m not going to go inside of Ben’s mind. Ben was good,” Rivers said. “He was great at shootaround. That’s all you can hope for.” The Sixers rolled early with the best record in the NBA until COVID issues sent them on a three-game losing streak -- including a loss last week when they had just seven players against Denver -- but have returned to form as more players returned to the active roster. Milton and Matisse Thybulle returned off the bench and Harris, who had 18 points, was back in the starting lineup. Only starting guard Seth Curry, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, remained sidelined against the Heat. The combination is good enough for Rivers. “I said it before, I like our team,” he said. “I like today after the trade that we are the same team.” Milton sank all three 3s and scored 19 points in the half and Maxey, a first-round pick out of Kentucky, continues to shine with his enthusiasm and floaters that made him an instant fan favourite. Sixers fans on social media were seemingly more outraged when Maxey, who scored 15 points, was rumoured as part of a Harden deal more than how they felt about Simmons possibly leaving town. “As long as I’m here, I’m going to try to make Ben a better player,” Rivers said. “And to me, that is the most important part of our relationship.” EMBIID AND SIMMONS Embiid had a brief scare when he went up for a basket and slammed his head on the court when he was fouled by Chris Silva. Embiid came up holding the back of his head after the non-shooting foul. Sixers were yelling “He shot the ball! He shot it!” at the refs, to no avail. No worries, the Sixers kept possession and Maxey connected on an alley-oop to Simmons for a 61-47 lead. TIP-INS Heat: F/C Meyers Leonard sat out with a strained left shoulder. 76ers: F Mike Scott left in the first half with a sore right knee. ... Milton was 11 of 15 from the floor with seven assists. HE SAID IT “This is who we are and we have to develop those competitive habits.” — Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, on his undermanned team. UP NEXT Heat: Return home for a Saturday game against Detroit. 76ers: Play Saturday at Memphis. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

  • Kareem Hunt’s return to Kansas City isn’t a revenge game. It’s actually a football tragedy.

    “Next week personal,” Hunt said, referring to the Chiefs. “Next week personal. Let’s go.” It shouldn’t be a vendetta for the talented RB.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaq react to James Harden's trade to the Nets during 'NBA on TNT'

    "KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers."

  • Report: Adrian Peterson ordered to pay $8.3 million after defaulting on loan

    Peterson reportedly had no one representing him in court.

  • Mad Bets: Is there any value on the Nets to win it all?

    Jared Quay & Matt Gothard break down the Brooklyn Nets' odds to win the NBA Title with the addition of James Harden.

  • Even Bear Bryant's grandson thinks Nick Saban is Alabama's GOAT at this point

    Who's going to argue with seven national championships?

  • James Harden's new Houston restaurant is getting horrendous reviews after Nets trade

    James Harden's restaurant isn't even open yet, and Houston fans are trashing the place on Google.