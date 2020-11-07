Biden and unemployment benefits: What a Joe Biden presidency could mean for the next COVID-19 stimulus package

The likelihood of a robust stimulus package is fading.

While there's renewed hope that Congress may pass more coronavirus relief this year now that the presidential election is over, the bill could be smaller if Republicans keep control the Senate even though Democrat Joe Biden has captured the presidency, experts say.

“A divided government, with Democrats controlling the White House and Republicans the Senate, is likely to mean a smaller fiscal stimulus package than had been anticipated,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

Trump or Biden: Who would boost growth, restore jobs faster? Here’s an Election Day guide on the economy

'It's certainly going to get worse': Businesses plan more layoffs, hiring freezes as COVID-19 escalates

To be sure, control of the Senate by Republicans is still not a certainty, even if indications lean that way. A Democratic sweep looks unlikely, although a runoff election for two Georgia Senate seats in January keeps the race alive.

House Democrats are targeting a $2.2 trillion package. Senate Republicans introduced a smaller $500 billion spending package that included aid for small businesses and federal unemployment benefits. But Democrats blocked it after the measure omitted $1,200 stimulus checks and aid for states.

UBS analysts expect a deal of up to $1 trillion, down from a $2 trillion stimulus package that was expected if the Democrats had captured a majority in the Senate.

The aid, however, is likely to include the elements that are essential to the recovery, including increased unemployment benefits and additional funds for struggling small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program, UBS analysts said.

It's unclear if the next package would include stimulus checks.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden speaks during the final presidential at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. More

Economists have been clamoring for a renewal of stimulus since the expiration in late July of the last round of supplemental benefits for laid-off workers and other support approved earlier by Congress.

A divided government could also further impede an agreement on a fresh infusion of aid for the economy.

“Americans are suffering. The longer Congress waits on passing a stimulus package, the more small businesses will go bankrupt, and people won’t have the ability to make their rent or mortgage payments,” says Ken Moraif, senior adviser at Retirement Planners of America, a financial consultant.

“We’ll start to see systemic damage to the economy and see permanent unemployment grow even further,” Moraif adds.

In October, the ranks of workers permanently laid off dipped from 3.8 million to 3.7 million, according to the Labor Department. The figure had been steadily rising as employers cut ties with a growing share of the workers they had furloughed.

Unemployment benefits: Racial disparity in jobless aid grows as Congress stalls on COVID-19 stimulus

'I will be put out of my house': Some Americans who struggled early in crisis are on brink, others find jobs

A number of analysts are concerned that some Republicans will have little incentive to push a package through during a lame-duck session at the end of 2020. That said, some Republican officials have signaled they want to strike a deal before the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he supported Congress passing a new stimulus package before the end of the year instead of January, as he previously stated. The Senate returns from recess Monday.

"I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year," McConnell said in a news conference on Wednesday. "I think now that the election's over, the need is there and we need to sit down and work this out."

Story continues