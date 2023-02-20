Biden in Ukraine: See photos of president in Kyiv nearly one year after Russia's invasion

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday.

Monday marked Biden's first visit to Ukraine since the war began last February. Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing U.S. solidarity.

"One year later, Kyiv stands," Biden said Monday, as he stood alongside Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace. "And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you."

Zelenskyy also welcomed Biden in his official Telegram channel Monday, noting that the president's visit "is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

Biden's visit comes at a crucial time in the ongoing war. For weeks, Ukrainian officials have been signaling that Russia may be planning a major new offensive timed around the one-year anniversary of last year's Feb. 24 invasion. Zelenskyy has also been pressing allies, including the U.S., for more weapons and aid.

More on Biden's visit: President makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary 

Politics: US has spent billions on Ukraine war aid. But is that money landing in corrupt pockets? 

On Monday, Biden also announced half a billion dollars of additional security assistance to Ukraine. He said more details would be released in the coming days.

Here's a look at Biden's Monday visit in Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they attend a joint press conference in Kyiv, on February 20, 2023.
US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
President Joe Biden poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting in Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.
US President Joe Biden, left, participates in a wreath laying ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the memorial wall outside of St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
US President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
US President Joe Biden shaking hands with Ukraine's Prime minister Denys Shmygal during meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.
US President Joe Biden writing in the book of honored guests during meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on February 20, 2023.
Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY. The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden in Ukraine: President visits Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyiv – Photos

