'Robert F Kennedy Jr is the best choice among a pretty large rogue’s gallery'

'If it's Trump vs Biden, we'll see the lowest voter turnout in modern US history' argues a Telegraph reader - MORRY GASH/AFP

US election season is in full swing, as both the Democrats and Republicans try to finalise their party candidate.

Recent polls are showing Joe Biden and Donald Trump polling ahead of all other candidates for the 2024 US election – which would make the 2024 election a repeat of the 2020 election.

In turn, The Telegraph has conducted an exclusive poll asking readers who they would prefer to be the next US president – Mr Trump, Mr Biden or neither.

A total of 58 per cent of over 11,000 readers polled voted that they’d prefer neither candidate, with only 14 per cent voting for the current US president and 28 per cent voting for his predecessor.

In short, readers don’t want to see a Biden-Trump rematch election.

‘The free world needs sensible leadership’

Reader Jeremy Roff, disappointed with the candidates on offer, said: “What a depressing choice – a man who should be in a care home, or possibly in prison, versus a man who probably should be in prison, and is just a few years from the care home.”

From across the pond, reader John Hill echoed, saying: “Biden and Trump, two totally discredited candidates for 2024. Come on US, you can do better than these two surely? The free world needs sensible leadership.”

Consensus among readers showed that a Biden presidency was impractical for the Democrats.

Reader Matthew Ki said: “The single biggest obstacle to a democratic victory next year is Joe Biden. If they could find a serious contender, younger and without the baggage Biden’s carrying, it would be almost wrapped up.”

However, a lot of readers went further than that and particularly disliked Mr Biden for both his policies and particularly his age.

Reader A Hodgson said: “Let’s face it, Biden is a duffer and more injurious to the United States than anyone before him. If he is the best the Democrats can do, it says everything about them as being a useless party and totally incapable of worthwhile governance.”

‘Trump is the only answer’

The stance on Mr Trump is far more divided. Many readers are arguing that another term of Mr Trump as president would be a good idea.

Story continues

Reader Lisa Walsh questions: “Why would anyone want to stop a Trump presidency? Was peace, prosperity and secure US borders a bad thing?”

Speaking from personal experience, reader Montesquieu le Ming explained, “I’ve been in the States for four presidents now, and the only one my neighbours were comfortable being led by was Trump.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, reader Henry Smith claimed that “president Trump is arguably the greatest political operator of our time. Not since JFK have we seen a politician with such a huge dedicated following – he is a campaigning genius. Why do the people love him? Because he is not a corrupt political grifter like many others.

“The people know Washington is corrupt to the core and they know that Trump is the only answer.”

Telegraph reader John Pritchard also weighed in: “Donald Trump may have serious detractors in blue states but across the country he is respected, even if reluctantly by some.

“During his term as president he delivered on his promises and his words resonate with virtually all polled majorities of voter categories nationwide. He is a unique phenomenon and the constant attempts to keep his name off the ballot papers in 2024 simply increase his popularity.”

Reader Joseph Giffen concluded: “When compared to Biden, Trump is in a different league.”

‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr is proving to be a US Farage’

The 58 per cent of readers that do not want either Mr Trump or Mr Biden to have another go at presidency, keenly explored what alternative candidates they would prefer to see in the White House.

Reader Farley Byzantine assessed the Democrats situation: “I’m desperately hoping that there is some deep strategy to find a way to drop Biden while also keeping Kamala Harris out of office and out of the candidacy. He’s already too old and decrepit to do the job.

“There must be a better option than ghastly woke Newsom. Hilary Clinton puts a lot of people’s backs up but at least she is clever, experienced and not overly indentured to identity politics.”

Other readers were looking to go independent, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr proving to be a strong choice.

'Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the best choice among a pretty large rogue’s gallery,' says one Telegraph reader - Wilfredo Lee/AP

Tony Moore explained: “RFK is insightful and honest, and he’s a good listen. Additionally, attempts to censor him have helped show the extent of Joe Biden’s crooked government, and the sinister nature of big tech. He is proving to be a US Farage.”

Reader John Smallshaw also believed Mr Kennedy has what it takes: “I believe that Robert F. Kennedy Jr is the best choice among a pretty large rogue’s gallery. He is the only candidate with the potential to unite Democrats, Independents and Republicans. I, a lifetime conservative, intend to cast my ballot for him.”

However, the impracticality of Mr Kennedy running as an independent was not lost on Telegraph readers. As reader Anthony Pilolli laid it out: “He could take some votes away from both Biden and Trump at best but he’s running as an Independent. Problem is no independent candidate has ever won a US presidency since the 1790s and that was just one time.

“It would take a miracle for him to win, except maybe if Trump happens to land himself in prison before then.”

Straddling party lines, reader Al Green thought Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy could be a good running mate for Mr Kennedy – in order to help capture a larger voter share. He explained: “A Kennedy Jr and Vivek joint-ticket would be the best possible outcome for the US.

“But there’s practically zero chance of that happening as the two-party system will not allow reasonable and rational men anywhere near power.”

‘Nikki Haley would make a great POTUS’

On the Republican side, both Nikki Haley and Ron de Santis are favourable contenders for office.

Reader Michael Margolis argued in favour of Ms Haley: “Only one candidate that is fit to be president and that’s Nikki Haley but she’s unlikely to win the nomination. If it’s Biden v Trump, I think you will see the lowest voter turnout in modern history as most people don’t want either of them. Arguably the two worst presidents in US history.”

Reader Neil Sheppard agreed: “Nikki Haley would make a great POTUS. Trump’s days are over. We don’t need someone who will be as old in January 2025 as Biden was in January 2021 when he took office.

“She is the only GOP candidate with the chops to manage the increasingly precarious international situation, while limiting domestic government spending, which ballooned under Trump when his trade war against China backfired on US farmers.”

Telegraph reader Farley Byzantine evaluated other GOP prospects: “I’d far prefer De Santis as the best option for the Republicans, who can appeal to the floating voters who will decide the election. Trump is too unstable and driven by personal vendettas.”

Reader Muffin OfDoom summarised: “It seems a lot of people are missing the larger point: our leaders are not voted for; they are selected. Why are Biden and Trump the best we can do?”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.