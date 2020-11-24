Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options

  • President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    1/9

    Biden

    President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Alyss Kovach holds a sign outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    2/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Alyss Kovach holds a sign outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Joscha Weese, left, stands outside the Capitol building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is scheduled to meet to certify the state's presidential election results Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    3/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Joscha Weese, left, stands outside the Capitol building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is scheduled to meet to certify the state's presidential election results Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Max Versluys stands outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    4/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Max Versluys stands outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    5/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    6/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Protesters stand outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    7/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Protesters stand outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • A President Trump supporter carries a Don't Tread On Me flag during a rally at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    8/9

    Election 2020 Protests Michigan

    A President Trump supporter carries a Don't Tread On Me flag during a rally at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Motorist's participate during a drive-by rally to certify the presidential election results near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    9/9

    Election 2020 Michigan

    Motorist's participate during a drive-by rally to certify the presidential election results near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Alyss Kovach holds a sign outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Joscha Weese, left, stands outside the Capitol building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is scheduled to meet to certify the state's presidential election results Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Max Versluys stands outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Protesters stand outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A President Trump supporter carries a Don't Tread On Me flag during a rally at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Motorist's participate during a drive-by rally to certify the presidential election results near the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan's elections board is meeting to certify the state's presidential election results. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
ZEKE MILLER, DAVID EGGERT and COLLEEN LONG
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, formally starting the transition of power after President Donald Trump spent weeks testing the boundaries of American democracy. He relented after suffering yet more legal and procedural defeats in his seemingly futile effort to overturn the election with baseless claims of fraud.

Trump still refused to concede and vowed to continue to fight in court after General Services Administrator Emily Murphy gave the green light Monday for Biden to coordinate with federal agencies ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. But Trump did tweet that he was directing his team to cooperate on the transition.

The fast-moving series of events seemed to let much of the air out of Trump’s frantic efforts to undermine the will of the people in what has amounted to a weekslong stress test for American democracy. But Trump’s attempts to foment a crisis of confidence in the political system and the fairness of U.S. elections haven’t ended and are likely to persist well beyond his lame-duck presidency.

Murphy, explaining her decision, cited "recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.”

She acted after Michigan on Monday certified Biden’s victory in the battleground state, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state.

It also came as an increasing number of Republicans were publicly acknowledging Biden’s victory, after weeks of tolerating Trump’s baseless claims of fraud. The president had grown increasingly frustrated with the flailing tactics of his legal team.

In recent days, senior Trump aides including chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone had also encouraged him to allow the transition to begin, telling the president he didn’t need to concede but could no longer justify withholding support to the Biden transition.

Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden transition, said the decision “is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”

Murphy, a Trump appointee, had faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner, preventing Biden’s team from working with career agency officials on plans for his administration. The delay denied Biden access to highly classified national security briefings and hindered his team's ability to begin drawing up its own plans to respond to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy insisted she acted on her own.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” she wrote in a letter to Biden.

Trump tweeted moments after Murphy's decision: “We will keep up the good fight and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, criticized the delay but said Biden’s team would be able to overcome it.

“Unfortunately, every day lost to the delayed ascertainment was a missed opportunity for the outgoing administration to help President-elect Joe Biden prepare to meet our country’s greatest challenges," he said. "The good news is that the president-elect and his team are the most prepared and best equipped of any incoming administration in recent memory.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the GSA action “is probably the closest thing to a concession that President Trump could issue.″ Noting that the nation “faces multiple crises that demand an orderly transition,″ Schumer urged Democrats and Republicans to “unite together for a smooth and peaceful transition that will benefit America.″

Murphy’s action came just 90 minutes after Michigan election officials certified Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state. The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results on a 3-0 vote with one GOP abstention. Trump and his allies had hoped to block the vote to allow time for an audit of ballots in Wayne County, where Trump has claimed without evidence that he was the victim of fraud. Biden crushed the president by more than 330,000 votes there.

Some Trump allies had expressed hope that state lawmakers could intervene in selecting Republican electors in states that do not certify. That long-shot bid is no longer possible in Michigan.

“The people of Michigan have spoken. President-elect Biden won the State of Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, and he will be our next president on January 20th,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said, adding it’s “time to put this election behind us.”

Trump was increasingly frustrated by his legal team, led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose erratic public performances drew bipartisan mockery in recent weeks. Still, the legal challenges were expected to continue, as Trump seeks to keep his supporters on his side and keep his options open for opportunities post-presidency.

In Pennsylvania on Saturday, a conservative Republican judge shot down the Trump campaign’s biggest legal effort in the state with a scathing ruling that questioned why he was supposed to disenfranchise 7 million voters with no evidence to back their claims and an inept legal argument at best.

But the lawyers still hope to block the state’s certification, quickly appealing to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia, which ordered lawyers to file a brief Monday but did not agree to hear oral arguments.

The campaign, in its filings, asked for urgent consideration so it could challenge the state election results before they are certified next month. If not, they will seek to decertify them, the filings said.

Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.

Pennsylvania county election boards voted Monday, the state deadline, on whether to certify election results to the Department of State. The boards in two populous counties split along party lines, with majority Democrats in both places voting to certify. After all counties have sent certified results to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, she must then tabulate, compute and canvass votes for all races. The law requires her to perform that task quickly but does not set a specific deadline.

In Wisconsin, a recount in the state’s two largest liberal counties moved into its fourth day, with election officials in Milwaukee County complaining that Trump observers were slowing down the process with frequent challenges. Trump’s hope of reversing Biden’s victory there depends on disqualifying thousands of absentee ballots —- including the in-person absentee ballot cast by one of Trump’s own campaign attorneys in Dane County.

___

Associated Press writers Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia, Jonathan Lemire in New York, Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pa., Christina A. Cassidy in Atlanta and John Flesher in Traverse City, Mich., contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Week 11 takeaways: It's time for the Eagles to bench Carson Wentz

    Benching Carson Wentz isn’t an easy decision for the Eagles to make, but it is the most logical one.

  • Wizards GM denies that John Wall requested trade: 'There's no issues with John and I'

    John Wall apparently doesn't want out of Washington after all.

  • Reports: DeMarcus Cousins signing with Rockets

    Cousins hasn't played since the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors.

  • Bills TE Tommy Sweeney out for season after developing heart condition linked to COVID-19

    Tommy Sweeney was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in October, and has been diagnosed with myocarditis.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the final arbiter whether the Bucks have done enough

    It often feels like the only way he’ll leave Milwaukee is if he doesn’t give them a choice. The last week was a publicized reminder of just how capable they can be of doing that.

  • Report: Joe Burrow has torn ACL, MCL, additional damage in knee

    Bengals QB Joe Burrow has more damage to his left knee than expected after being injured in Sunday's game.

  • Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on COVID-19/reserve list

    Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is not yet clear.

  • Blackhawks tab Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach

    The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.

  • NBA free agency 2020: Winners and losers, starring the Lakers, Gordon Hayward and the 2017 draft class

    Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.

  • Jets hire Dave Lowry, father of Adam Lowry, as assistant coach

    There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.

  • Goff throws for 376 yards, 3 TDs in Rams' 27-24 win vs Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla. — Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including short scoring throws to Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers. The Rams' defence pressured Tom Brady all night and sealed the win with rookie safety Jordan Fuller's second interception of the six-time Super Bowl champion.“I was just in my zone, and the quarterback ended up throwing it in my direction,” Fuller said. “I was just telling myself, ‘Don’t drop it, don’t drop it, don’t drop it.' The second one was kind of the same. I was just reading the quarterback’s eyes and was able to go out there and get it."Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 145 yards and Woods finished with 10 catches for 130 yards to help the Rams climb back into first place in the NFC West. Both caught passes on the eight-play, 53-yard drive Goff led to move Los Angeles into position for Gay’s winning kick.Brady was 26 of 48 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams sacked him once after getting to Russell Wilson six times in the previous week's 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.“Disappointed. I have to do a better job," Brady said.Tampa Bay was limited to a touchdown and field goal in the second half, both set up by interceptions thrown by Goff.“They did a good job preventing (the big play),” Brady said. “They play a defence that makes them tough to hit. Not impossible, but we didn’t hit any.”Gay, a 2019 Bucs draft pick who was released after a rookie season marked by inconsistency, is the Rams’ third kicker in four weeks.“I found out on Monday that the Rams were bringing me in,'' Gay said. ”It was a quick flight so I could begin testing so I could be eligible for the game. Saturday was the first day I could be in the building. Luckily we played Monday night."The Bucs (7-4) fell to 1-3 in four prime-time games despite avoiding the type of slow start that hurt them in losses to the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints and nearly cost them in a narrow victory over the New York Giants.Coach Bruce Arians adjusted the team’s preparation schedule last week, holding two practices at night — one at Raymond James Stadium.“Everybody is disappointed. Everybody was ready to play," Arians said. "We played a good football team. Nobody’s head is down.”Brady answered a 10-play, 80-yard, 7-minute, 55-second drive Goff led to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with a couple of long scoring drives of his own to put the Bucs up 14-7 with a 9-yard TD pass to Mike Evans.Goff threw first-half TD passes to Woods and Jefferson, then used Woods’ 20-yard catch and run to the Tampa Bay 20 to set up Gay’s 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Los Angeles a 17-14 lead at halftime.With the Bucs trailing 24-17, Brady took advantage of Goff throwing his second interception of the night. Chris Godwin’s 13-yard TD catch made it 24-all, setting the stage for Goff to move the Rams downfield for the go-ahead field goal.HISTORIC CREWAn all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history.Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Dale Shaw, side judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.The members of Monday night’s officiating crew have a combined 89 seasons of NFL experience and have worked six Super Bowls.The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.INJURIESRams: Did not announce any injuries during the game.Buccaneers: LG Ali Marpet missed his third consecutive game due to a concussion. ... LT Donovan Smith injured his left ankle on the first offensive play of the game, but returned. ... CB Jamel Dean left in the third quarter with a concussion.UP NEXTRams: Host NFC West rival San Francisco next Sunday.Buccaneers: Remain at home to host defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City on Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLFred Goodall, The Associated Press

  • Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: How to watch the exhibition fight

    Everything you need to know to keep up with the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout on Saturday.

  • Stephen Curry calls Klay Thompson Achilles injury a 'gut punch'

    Curry believes that the Warriors can still compete for an NBA title without Thompson.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ravens' playoff hopes are precarious as they face Steelers on Thanksgiving

    The Ravens went from a legitimate contender to a team fighting to make the playoffs.

  • Tom Brady (kind of) got away with throwing 2 passes and making a catch in wild play vs. Rams

    Looks like Tom Brady really can do it all?

  • 5 things to watch for in inaugural College Football Playoff rankings

    Who will be in the top four? Where will BYU and Cincinnati end up? How will the Pac-12 fare? In a pandemic-shortened season, the inaugural CFP rankings will actually say a lot.

  • Rams vs. Buccaneers highlights | Week 11

    Watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlights from Week 11 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Buccaneers, Tom Brady have another prime-time failure as Rams pull out a big win

    Tom Brady threw an interception when it mattered most for Tampa Bay.

  • Cubs promote Hoyer | FastCast

    Cubs promote Jed Hoyer to president of baseball operations, plus Mets president Sandy Alderson gives updates on this edition of FastCast

  • Tuck rule redux? Close call on loose ball benefits Tom Brady vs. Rams

    Tom Brady was the beneficiary of a close call and a quick whistle vs. the Rams.