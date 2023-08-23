China casts shadow over £55bn IPO of British microchip champion

Arm's Chinese business is exposed to risks posed by US efforts to limit China’s access advanced computer chip technology - SAUL LOEB/AFP

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have been locked in an escalating trade war over the global supply of microchips as the White House seeks to curb China’s tech superpower ambitions.

The biggest IPO of the year might be collateral damage in that battle.

Arm, the British semiconductor company whose designs power most of the world’s electronics, filed to go public on New York’s Nasdaq stock market on Monday night in a listing that could value it at around $70bn (£55bn).

The company’s prospectus says it is “defining the future of computing”. 70pc of the world’s population use devices powered by Arm technology.

But littered among the upbeat forecasts and boasts are a series of warnings about the company’s exposure to China. The company makes almost a quarter of its revenue from the country at a time when trading there is growing ever more difficult.

Arm’s listing document refers to China or “PRC” – the People’s Republic of China – 352 times, almost as much as its 357 mentions of the word “chip”.

It devotes 3,500 words to risks associated with its China business, warning that it is “particularly susceptible” to political risks.

Among the potential pitfalls are the company’s lack of control over the Chinese entity that sells its technology, and the possibility of customers abandoning it for homegrown technology.

Arm, the closest thing Britain has to a global tech giant, first set up a joint venture in China with local investors in 2018. The deal was struck two years after the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank bought the former FTSE 100 company.

Yet the arrangement quickly ran into difficulties. The joint venture’s boss, Allen Wu, refused to step down in 2020 after being dismissed by SoftBank. Instead of leaving, Mr Wu tried to hang on as chairman, creating a protracted power struggle.

After Mr Wu was eventually prised out last year, SoftBank boss Masayoshi Son admitted that SoftBank was “not able to audit the accounts of Arm China over the past two years,” blaming the management tug-of-war for delaying the IPO until auditors were satisfied with the Chinese company’s books.

Last year Arm sold most of its stake in the Chinese venture to SoftBank for $930m, seeking to draw a line under its problematic ownership of the operation.

However, it still has a deep reliance on the operation, which has the rights to licence Arm’s semiconductor technology to Chinese companies and accounts for a substantial part of the company’s revenues as a result.

Arm China accounted for 24pc of Arm’s $2.8bn sales last year, up from 18pc the year before. Neither Arm nor SoftBank control Arm China, however, with a minority stake in the business.

Michael Dimelow, a former Arm employee who is now chief commercial officer of investment fund Bloc Ventures, says: “Arm in China will remain a challenge post IPO. They have no real control over that entity.”

The company admits in its prospectus: “The fact that Arm China operates independently of us exposes us to significant risks. Our ability to take measures to address the various risks facing Arm China is limited.”

The former head of Arm’s Chinese joint venture, Allen Wu, triggered a power struggle after refusing to accept he had been dismissed by SoftBank in 2020

Wu has continued a legal campaign against his dismissal, although his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

Even if the company’s troublesome Chinese venture stays in line, there is no guarantee that Arm will be able to continue to sell its microchip designs to China.

The Biden administration has erected progressively higher trade barriers for semiconductor companies in recent months, which has already affected Arm’s ability to sell its top “Neoverse” processors in China.

The company said that while it had largely been able to substitute other designs, export controls had cost it around $28m in the last quarter, just over 4pc of its revenues.

Arm added that it was exposed to China’s wider economic downturn, which has hit sales of smartphones, its biggest single source of revenue. Smartphone shipments are expected to fall to a decade low this year, largely due to China.

“A prolonged downturn in the PRC semiconductor industry or the PRC economy generally could materially and adversely affect our results of operations and competitive position,” Arm warned.

Yet the company shows no signs of pulling back from China. Out of four “market leaders” named by Arm in Monday’s prospectus as companies it wants to deepen its relationship with, three are Chinese: Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

Even non-Chinese customers such as Apple, a major buyer of Arm’s smartphone chip designs, have significant sales in the country.

Arm also faces the risk that Chinese customers may turn to alternative chip designs, particularly if trade constraints mean Beijing pushes companies to self-sufficiency.

Stewart Randall of Shanghai-based consultancy Intralink says a growing number of tech companies are exploring the use of RISC-V, a rival technology.

“Companies are looking elsewhere, mainly to RISC-V which is now aiming at the server space where Arm hopes to grow globally,” he says. “I am not sure Arm can drastically increase its revenue here.”

Some investors are said to have been alarmed by the extent of Arm’s exposure to China, laid bare in the IPO prospectus.

The stock market float will be one of the year’s biggest and it is hoped it will reopen the market for other technology listings.

Yet the shadow cast by China over Arm’s prospectus risks spoiling the company’s grand stock market party.