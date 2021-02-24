Biden trade czar Tai eagerly awaited in Washington and Brussels

David Lawder and Andrea Shalal
·3 min read

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Katherine Tai, President JoeBiden's pick to revamp U.S. trade policy to focus on workers and"ordinary Americans" over corporations, will get a chance toexplain what that will mean in practice at her confirmationhearing on Thursday.

Tai's testimony before the Senate Finance Committee has beenanxiously awaited for months by industry, U.S. trading partnersfrom Beijing to Brussels, labor groups and lawmakers - all in along queue to lobby Tai as soon as she is confirmed.

As U.S. trade representative, or trade "czar," for theworld's largest economy, biggest importer of goods and secondlargest exporter after China, Tai will wield immense clout,especially after four years of trade turmoil sown by formerPresident Donald Trump.

Tai, the top trade lawyer for the House of RepresentativesWays and Means Committee, is seen as a tireless and unflappablenegotiator, deeply knowledgeable about China, who recently wonpraise for getting tougher labor and environmental standardsadded to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

She has been guarded about her specific plans, but industryofficials and congressional aides say one thing is clear - shewill add labor concerns to the equation.

In January, Tai told the National Foreign Trade Council thatU.S. trade policy must be "worker centric," focusing on peopleas wage earners and not just consumers - a key message repeatedoften by other top Biden economic policy experts.

In Geneva, the U.S. delegation recently spoke up withconcerns about Myanmar's record of violating labor rights andusing forced labor - a statement administration officials sayreflects an increased focus on workers at home and abroad.

The incoming director of the World Trade Organization, NgoziOkonjo-Iweala, said Biden's trade officials agree with her aboutthe need to make trade relevant to everyday people to rebuildconfidence in the global trade body and the global economy.

While Britain, Kenya, Japan and others are clamoring for newor expanded trade deals, the Biden administration has put anynew negotiations on hold until after a comprehensive review ofall Trump trade policies.

For now, Tai will focus on enforcing existing trade deals,including provisions aimed at protecting workers that sheherself helped add to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

One European official said Brussels was waiting to see howTai will implement Biden's pledge to rebuild ties with allies.

"We hope to start seeing the first signs of how she willmake this happen. And of course: putting disputes to bed ASAP,"the official said, referring to tariffs on steel and aluminum,and aircraft, and digital services taxes that Trump put in placeor threatened.

"Her job ... will be to reassure the senators she’s going tobe tough on the other countries that are taking advantage ofus," said William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center forStrategic and International Studies in Washington. "She will beexpected to take a hard line on China," he said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has pledged tomove Tai's nomination quickly, which means she could get aSenate vote by next week or the following week, making her theearliest USTR confirmed in the job since the early 1990s.

Harry Broadman, managing director at Berkeley ResearchGroup, said the huge interest in Tai's hearing reflected thegrowing importance of trade to the U.S. economy. "It's a sign ofthe times. People are very eager to get her on board," he said.

Ken Monahan, trade policy chief for the National Associationof Manufacturers, said he expects Tai would play a key role inshaping trade policy, in consultation with Treasury SecretaryJanet Yellen, national security adviser Jake Sullivan andSecretary of State Antony Blinken.

"When it comes to trade actions and negotiations, I have nodoubt that Katherine will be in the driver's seat," he said.(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; Editing by LeslieAdler)

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

    Los Angeles County officials said there was "no evidence of impairment" in Tiger Woods' accident on Tuesday morning.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • Sports world wishes Tiger Woods well after car crash

    Athletes from across sports wished Woods well after he was injured in a car crash Tuesday morning.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Boucher, Baynes a dynamic duo off the bench for Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have gone small in their starting lineup leaving some worried how they would incorporate Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes off the bench. Well, safe to say those concerns are no more.

  • Andy Reid's COVID-19 face shield is going to the Hall of Fame

    No, seriously.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • Shaw back with Brews; Kennedy, Lamb, Teheran find new teams

    With spring training in full swing, third baseman Travis Shaw returned to the Milwaukee Brewers while former All-Star third baseman Jake Lamb and pitchers Ian Kennedy and Julio Teheran found new teams. Shaw signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, giving them one more option for their unsettled situation at third base. Shaw was invited to spring training. “I think he fits into a need that we have,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He has an opportunity to earn something. That’s how it was presented to Travis, and I think that’s what excited him about the opportunity.” Kennedy, 36, signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, and will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen. Lamb signed a $1 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves that is not guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training. The 30-year-old Teheran got a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to big league camp. Teheran was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He'd made at least 30 starts for seven straight years before last season was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. An All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Braves, Teheran's ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with Atlanta. If added to the 40-man roster, Shaw would get a one-year contract paying $1.5 million while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors. Shaw, who turns 31 on April 16, last played for the Brewers from 2017-19. That three-year stint included some notable highs and lows. “The Brewers have seen me at my absolute best and they’ve also seen me in my absolute worst in 2019,” Shaw said from the Brewers’ spring-training site in Phoenix. “So the fact that they reached out and were open to a reunion meant a lot to me.” When the Brewers declined to offer him a contract after the 2019 season, Shaw spent 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays and hit .239 with a .306 on-base percentage, six homers, 17 RBIs and a .717 OPS in 50 games. The Brewers enter spring training without a clear-cut starting third baseman. Luis Urías and Orlando Arcia are each working out at both shortstop and third base this spring. Urías was at third base for 30 of his 41 appearances last season, while Arcia was almost exclusively a shortstop. Kennedy will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in the Rangers’ bullpen. New Rangers general manager Chris Young, a former teammate of Kennedy’s in Kansas City, said he right-hander brings a veteran presence after playing for four different teams over 14 big league seasons. “He has to earn the spot, and he’s perfectly comfortable that,” Young said. Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019, but was limited to one start and 14 relief appearances last season because of a left calf injury. Young and Kennedy were with the Royals together in 2016 and 2017. Lamb, a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was with the Braves for their first full-squad workout and will compete for a bench spot. He could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base, but he was signed for his left-handed bat as a pinch-hitter. Manager Brian Snitker hopes Lamb can produce off the bench the way Matt Joyce in 2019 and Eric Hinske from 2010-12 were effective with their left-handed swings. “You get late in a game and you need a double-switch, he can be a very valuable asset much like Matt Joyce did a couple years ago,” Snitker said. “He can be a left-handed bullet on the bench.” HOME OF THE BRAVES Due to ongoing coronavirus protocols, the Braves took their seats at safe distances apart outdoors for Snitker’s address over the public address system rather than using their auditorium with theatre seating at their still-new CoolToday complex. “We did our best,” Snitker said. “We had to adjust, like I told the guys. ... It’s a shame we’ve got that beautiful auditorium in there that we build that we’re not able to use.” Snitker said the makeshift arrangement “worked really well” for his pep talk. WALKER’S NUMBER As soon as Taijuan Walker joined the New York Mets, he learned someone already his number — Mr. Met. A day after the Mets finalized his $23 million, three-year contract, Walker said he was aced out of his preferred jersey number by the rotund mascot with the baseball-shaped head. He wanted 00. “And, of course, this year, Mr. Met is 00. So I just went back to wearing 99,” he said. Walker wore 99 with the Diamondbacks but had to switch to 00 with Toronto because Hyun Jin Ryu wears 99. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and the 10 biggest 2021 NBA All-Star snubs

    The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.

  • Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

    LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road in suburban Los Angeles known for wrecks, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he underwent leg surgery. Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median, crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. No other cars were involved. The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out. The airbags went off and the inside of the vehicle stayed basically intact, and that “gave him a cushion to survive the crash,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Both of his legs were seriously injured, county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. They said there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and found none. They didn't say how fast he was driving. The crash happened on a sweeping, downhill stretch of a two-lane road through upscale Los Angeles suburbs. Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first to get to the wreck, said he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and crashes are common. “I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” Gonzalez said. When the deputy arrived, a neighbour told him the driver was still in the vehicle. Gonzalez said he poked his head through a hole in the windshield and saw Woods with his seatbelt on. The deputy asked Woods questions, including what day it was and where he was. “Tiger was able to speak to me lucidly,” Gonzalez said. Woods appeared “incredibly calm,” the deputy said, likely because he was in shock. Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday. He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement. A tweet Monday showed Woods in a cart smiling with comedian David Spade. According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons for celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade, at Rolling Hills Country Club. Woods, a 15-time major champion who shares with Sam Snead the PGA Tour record of 82 career victories, has been recovering from Dec. 23 surgery on his lower back. It was his fifth back surgery and first since his lower spine was fused in April 2017, allowing him to stage a remarkable comeback that culminated with his fifth Masters title in 2019. He has carried the sport since his record-setting Masters victory in 1997 when he was 21, winning at the most prolific rate in modern PGA Tour history. He is singularly responsible for TV ratings spiking, which has led to enormous increases in prize money during his career. Even at 45, he remains the biggest draw in the sport. The SUV he was driving Tuesday had tournament logos on the side door, indicating it was a courtesy car for players at the Genesis Invitational. Tournament director Mike Antolini did not immediately respond to a text message, though it is not unusual for players to keep courtesy cars a few days after the event. Woods feared he would never play again until the 2017 fusion surgery. He returned to win the Tour Championship to close out the 2018 season and won the Masters in April 2019 for the fifth time. He last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, an unofficial event where players are paired with parents or children. He played with his son, Charlie, who is now 12. Woods also has a 13-year-old daughter. During the Sunday telecast on CBS from the golf tournament, Woods was asked about playing the Masters on April 8-11 and said, “God, I hope so.” He said he was feeling a little stiff and had one more test to see if he was ready for more activities. He was not sure when he would play again. Athletes and others from Mike Tyson and Magic Johnson to former President Donald Trump offered hopes that Woods would make a quick recovery. “I’m sick to my stomach,” Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golf player in the world, said from the Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida. “It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he’s all right.” This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorships, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months. In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder. Woods hasn't won since the Zozo Championship in Japan in fall 2019, and he's reduced his playing schedule in recent years because of injuries. Tuesday's surgery would be his 10th. Besides his back surgeries, he's had four previous surgeries on his left knee, including a major reconstruction after he won the 2008 U.S. Open. ___ Ferguson reported from Jacksonville, Florida. Stefanie Dazio And Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press

  • Ben Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, says Steelers 'want Ben back' next season

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • NBA chooses All-Star reserves, with Zion among first-timers

    New Orleans forward Zion Williamson now can be called an NBA All-Star, and only three others in the game’s 70-year history have gotten there at a younger age. Williamson is one of four first-time All-Stars, all revealed Tuesday night when the league announced the reserves for the March 7 game in Atlanta. Joining him as fellow All-Star rookies: Boston’s Jaylen Brown, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Zach LaVine. Phoenix’s Chris Paul is an All-Star for the 11th time, and Brooklyn’s James Harden is one for the ninth consecutive year. The rest of the reserves include Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic from the Eastern Conference, along with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and Portland’s Damian Lillard from the Western Conference. “It's definitely an honour," Mitchell said. Team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets will draft their teams next week, with the rosters to be unveiled March 4. Starters, revealed last week, were chosen through a combination of voting by fans, NBA players and a media panel. Reserves were chosen through voting by the league’s head coaches. “You do the best that you can,” Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “It’s not easy. ... Every year, it is hard, and when you look at this year in the East there were a number of guys who are worthy of making it. So, it’s difficult every year.” Atlanta’s Trae Young, an All-Star last season, is not one this year despite averaging 26.9 points entering Tuesday, the most among anyone not selected. Miami forwards Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler didn’t make the cut, nor did Phoenix’s Devin Booker. “Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!!! Simple as that," James tweeted. Utah’s Mike Conley — someone the NBA-leading Jazz desperately wanted to see get there for what would have been the first time — also missed out on the nod. “For a guy like him who's done so many things in his career, on and off the floor, he deserves this," Mitchell said of Conley. Not enough coaches agreed. There’s still a chance for Conley, because Davis is likely to miss the game because of injury. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will choose any injury replacements; a player who bows out will be replaced by someone else from his respective conference. Williamson is 20, and only Kobe Bryant, James and Magic Johnson were younger in their All-Star debuts. There have been six other 20-year-olds chosen for past All-Star Games, but all were closer to their 21st birthday at the time than Williamson is now. Randle has been the best player for the Knicks, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Brown is averaging a career-best 25.5 points for Boston. And LaVine has been to All-Star weekend plenty of times before, winning two dunk contests and an MVP award at the Rising Stars game. But this will be his first time in the All-Star Game itself. STARTERS POOL James and Durant will choose from eight other starters for their teams first when the draft takes place: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard. BY TEAM Brooklyn is the only team with three All-Stars. There are five teams — Boston, the Clippers, the Lakers, Philadelphia and Utah — with two All-Stars, and 11 clubs with one All-Star selection. The 13 without an All-Star, for now: Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Indiana, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, San Antonio and Toronto. Indiana and Toronto, the East’s No. 4 and No. 5 seeds entering Tuesday, got no All-Star selections. NOT BACK The players who were All-Stars last season who didn't make the cut this year: Booker, Adebayo, Butler, Young, Toronto teammates Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis, Washington's Russell Westbrook (who made it last season as a member of the Houston Rockets), Boston's Kemba Walker, New Orleans' Brandon Ingram and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton. COACHES Utah’s Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron, and Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers will coach Team Durant. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press