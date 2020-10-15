Biden town hall to go forward after travel team member diagnosed with Covid-19

Someone who flew with former vice president Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Democratic presidential nominee tweeted: “During our contact tracing, we discovered around noon today that a member of the company that charters my airplane has also tested positive for Covid. This crew member was on the plane with me, but was more than 50 feet away.”

He assured his followers that his most recent test, taken last night, came back negative.

“Not only was the individual 50+ feet away and wearing a mask, but I was wearing an N-95 mask,’ he added. “No members of my staff were in contact with this crew member either. My doctors have advised that there is no need for me to quarantine.”

Biden said that if anything, the incident serves as an example of the importance of wearing masks and keeping a safe, social distance.

The news comes just hours before Biden is due to appear in a televised town hall-style campaign event live on ABC.

Earlier on Thursday, one of Senator Kamala Harris’ top aides tested positive for the virus as well as a non-campaign staff member of the flight crew.

More to follow…