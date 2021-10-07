Biden touts mandates, oil spill probe, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Thursday

Biden to tout vaccine requirements in trip to Chicago

The White House released a report early Thursday on the effects of vaccination requirements in the U.S., contending that mandating vaccines will lead to millions more Americans getting shots in the arm. The report was released ahead of President Joe Biden's rescheduled trip to Chicago, where he will meet leaders who implemented vaccination requirements in public and private sectors. The document analyzed health care systems, educational institutions, public-sector agencies and private businesses. It found that businesses instituting vaccine requirements have seen their number of fully vaccinated workers rise above 90%. Nationwide, 63% of adults aged 18-64 are fully inoculated. According to the White House analysis, vaccine requirements have broad public support and will help boost the economy by bringing workers back to the labor force. But a number of Republican-led states have remained steadfast in opposing such requirements, going as far as punishing areas that attempt to enlist such directives.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Probe of oil spill turns to cargo ship's unusual movements

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating whether the Rotterdam Express, a large German-flagged cargo ship, may have snagged and tore open an underwater pipeline that spilled as much as 144,000 gallons of oil into California waters. The ship made three unusual movements over two days while anchored in the closest spot to the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, according to two weeks of data collected by navigation service MarineTraffic and reviewed by The Associated Press. In a statement to the AP, Hapag-Lloyd, the firm that operates the Rotterdam, denied any role in the spill. A U.S. official told the AP the Rotterdam has become a focus of the probe, but cautioned the ship is only one lead being pursued. Looking ahead, investigators are seeking to collect information from the vessel and interview crew members, the official said. The new details were uncovered as part of a series of probes into the spill, including questions about delays in shutting off the pipeline, notifying government officials and alerting the public.

Story continues

America's war in Afghanistan began 20 years ago today

On Aug. 30, the final U.S. troops in Afghanistan flew out of Kabul, ending a costly 20-year occupation and leaving the country once again in the hands of the Taliban. Thursday marks the 20th anniversary of the start of that war. On Oct. 7, 2001, U.S. and United Kingdom forces began the Operation Enduring Freedom combat mission against the Taliban. The move was in response to the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which had been directed from Afghanistan by the al-Qaida terror group. U.S. forces drove the Taliban from power but never could fully subdue its subsequent insurgency against the new Afghan government despite two decades of fighting and billions in nation-building aid. Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. negotiated a deal with the Taliban in 2020 for American troop withdrawal. Ultimately, the war would cost the lives of more than 2,400 American troops and more than 100,000 Afghan soldiers and civilians.

Trial for 100-year-old former guard at Nazi concentration camp to begin

The trial of a 100-year-old former guard at a Nazi concentration camp will begin Thursday in Germany, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been named in accordance with German privacy laws, is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp outside Berlin between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi party's paramilitary wing. He is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder. More than 200,000 people were held at Sachsenhausen between 1936 and 1945. Tens of thousands of inmates there died of starvation, disease, forced labor and executions. Authorities say the man is considered fit enough to stand trial despite his advanced age.

MLB Division Series start with two American League series

The Major League Baseball Division Series get underway Thursday with the opening games of the best-of-five American League matchups. In the early game, the Houston Astros, winners of the AL West, host the Chicago White Sox, the AL Central champs (4:07 p.m. ET, FS1). The Astros-White Sox series features a matchup between MLB's two oldest managers in Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa, who have long had a heated rivalry. Later, the Boston Red Sox – who beat the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card game – travel south to Florida to meet the Tampa Bay Rays, who were the only AL team to win 100 games on their way to their second consecutive AL East title (8:07 p.m. ET, FS1).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden visits Chicago, California oil spill: 5 things to know Thursday