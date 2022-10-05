Pine Island is in ruins – but they aren't leaving

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Hurricane Ian left tiny Pine Island shattered – but these residents aren't leaving. Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family of cinematographer killed on "Rust" set. And who is the fattest bear of them all? It's Fat Bear Week.

👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. It's Wednesday. Hope you're having a good week. Let's get to the news!

But first, this cockroach could be a lifesaver. Don't worry, it's not a real cockroach. It's a cyborg – which somehow makes it sound worse. Anyway, researchers in Japan are working on remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches they hope can help find survivors after earthquakes. Check it out.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

On devastated Pine Island, everyone should probably leave. They aren’t.

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's Pine Island with 150 mph winds, snapping telephone poles and trees, ripping roofs from homes, and tumbling mobile homes and RVs. Access to the mainland is available only by boat. Residents are now facing hard choices. Those whose homes survived face a long crawl back to normal. Some lost their homes entirely. And businesses won't reopen until they rebuild, and even then, will the tourists come back? How the people of Pine Island are dealing with the aftermath.

A sign posted on Pine Island, Florida, assures residents that federal officials are working to help them, as seen on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
A sign posted on Pine Island, Florida, assures residents that federal officials are working to help them, as seen on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Biden, DeSantis meet to assess Hurricane Ian recovery

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to storm-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday to assess the recovery and meet with families. Biden surveyed the destruction by helicopter, then met with Gov. Ron DeSantis for public remarks to discuss the storm's aftermath. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., also is expected to be one of the costliest. The death toll – which stands at 72 – will likely rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue. More updates.

President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden, left, tour an area impacted by Hurricane Ian with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, and his wife Casey DeSantis on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden, left, tour an area impacted by Hurricane Ian with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, and his wife Casey DeSantis on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

Settlement reached in 'Rust' shooting lawsuit

Alec Baldwin and the production company behind the troubled Western film "Rust" have reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on set last fall. As part of the settlement announced Wednesday, her husband, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as an executive producer on the movie, which will resume production in January. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and the Santa Fe district attorney's office indicated the agreement would have no bearing on the criminal case.

Aerial photo showing part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021.
Aerial photo showing part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Putin claims nuclear plant as Russian military struggles

Ownership of the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia power plant was claimed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, hours after he signed laws annexing four regions of Ukraine. The plant – Europe's largest nuclear facility – has been the focus of deep global concern. Both sides blame each other for bombings that have damaged parts of the plant and threaten to trigger a catastrophe, international nuclear experts warn. The plant's Ukrainian director was kidnapped Friday and released this week by Russian forces who occupy the facility. Ukrainian workers continue to operate the plant, which halted power generation last month. More from Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen stand on the site of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen stand on the site of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

'Rent-a-banks' are replacing payday loans – with triple-digit interest rates

For millions of low-income Americans who need a loan, "rent-a-banks" are eager to provide. And consumer watchdog groups are sounding the alarm. This unsecured debt, which means it doesn't require collateral like houses or cars, can include lump-sum loans or lines of credit. At triple-digit interest rates. Lenders say they are providing cash to borrowers in need who can't turn to traditional banks because they have low credit scores and are considered high risk. But critics say borrowers are often worse off after they get the loans. Keep reading.

📬 Hit with high rates? We're taking a deeper look into these loans, and we want to hear from you.

Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

May the bulkiest bear win

It's time for another election – but this one is the most wholesome of them all. In honor of Fat Bear Week, the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is sponsoring a March Madness-style bracket, inviting the public to vote on who they think is the heaviest bear of them all. A total of 12 of some of the biggest bears along the Brooks River are competing for the title. But no fat-shaming, please! It's essential for bears to gain weight this time of year. With winter around the corner, hibernation means they won't be eating for a while. Ready to meet the bears? Check out the chonky contenders here.

Your Fat Bear Week 2021 champion: 480 Otis.
Your Fat Bear Week 2021 champion: 480 Otis.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden in Florida, Hurricane Ian, Alec Baldwin 'Rust,' Fat Bear Week, Ukraine. Wednesday's news.

Latest Stories

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.