Pine Island is in ruins – but they aren't leaving

But first, this cockroach could be a lifesaver. Don't worry, it's not a real cockroach. It's a cyborg – which somehow makes it sound worse. Anyway, researchers in Japan are working on remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches they hope can help find survivors after earthquakes. Check it out.

On devastated Pine Island, everyone should probably leave. They aren’t.

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's Pine Island with 150 mph winds, snapping telephone poles and trees, ripping roofs from homes, and tumbling mobile homes and RVs. Access to the mainland is available only by boat. Residents are now facing hard choices. Those whose homes survived face a long crawl back to normal. Some lost their homes entirely. And businesses won't reopen until they rebuild, and even then, will the tourists come back? How the people of Pine Island are dealing with the aftermath.

A sign posted on Pine Island, Florida, assures residents that federal officials are working to help them, as seen on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Biden, DeSantis meet to assess Hurricane Ian recovery

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to storm-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday to assess the recovery and meet with families. Biden surveyed the destruction by helicopter, then met with Gov. Ron DeSantis for public remarks to discuss the storm's aftermath. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., also is expected to be one of the costliest. The death toll – which stands at 72 – will likely rise as search-and-rescue efforts continue. More updates.

President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden, left, tour an area impacted by Hurricane Ian with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, and his wife Casey DeSantis on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

Settlement reached in 'Rust' shooting lawsuit

Alec Baldwin and the production company behind the troubled Western film "Rust" have reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on set last fall. As part of the settlement announced Wednesday, her husband, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as an executive producer on the movie, which will resume production in January. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and the Santa Fe district attorney's office indicated the agreement would have no bearing on the criminal case.

Alec Baldwin case: What's going on with the police investigation?

Aerial photo showing part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23, 2021.

Putin claims nuclear plant as Russian military struggles

Ownership of the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia power plant was claimed by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, hours after he signed laws annexing four regions of Ukraine. The plant – Europe's largest nuclear facility – has been the focus of deep global concern. Both sides blame each other for bombings that have damaged parts of the plant and threaten to trigger a catastrophe, international nuclear experts warn. The plant's Ukrainian director was kidnapped Friday and released this week by Russian forces who occupy the facility. Ukrainian workers continue to operate the plant, which halted power generation last month. More from Ukraine.

Armed guards going door-to-door: A look at how Russia staged an election to annex Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen stand on the site of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

'Rent-a-banks' are replacing payday loans – with triple-digit interest rates

For millions of low-income Americans who need a loan, "rent-a-banks" are eager to provide. And consumer watchdog groups are sounding the alarm. This unsecured debt, which means it doesn't require collateral like houses or cars, can include lump-sum loans or lines of credit. At triple-digit interest rates. Lenders say they are providing cash to borrowers in need who can't turn to traditional banks because they have low credit scores and are considered high risk. But critics say borrowers are often worse off after they get the loans. Keep reading.

May the bulkiest bear win

It's time for another election – but this one is the most wholesome of them all. In honor of Fat Bear Week, the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is sponsoring a March Madness-style bracket, inviting the public to vote on who they think is the heaviest bear of them all. A total of 12 of some of the biggest bears along the Brooks River are competing for the title. But no fat-shaming, please! It's essential for bears to gain weight this time of year. With winter around the corner, hibernation means they won't be eating for a while. Ready to meet the bears? Check out the chonky contenders here.

Fat Bear Week isn't just fun and games. For these animals, it's 'all about survival.'

Test your bear knowledge: While they gorge on salmon, dig in to our bear trivia.

Your Fat Bear Week 2021 champion: 480 Otis.

