Biden’s tough sanctions against Nicaragua’s dictatorship make Trump look like a softie | Opinion

You will not hear this in conservative media, but President Biden has imposed much tougher sanctions on Nicaragua’s leftist dictatorship than former President Trump ever did. Biden deserves credit for this.

On Nov. 16, Biden announced a blanket ban on members of Nicaragua’s government from entering the United States.

The measure, which is expected to affect thousands of Nicaraguan officials and their families, was in response to the sham Nov. 7 elections. Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega re-elected himself for a fourth consecutive term in office after jailing all major opposition candidates.

The travel ban will apply to all of Nicaragua’s “elected officials” who are part of the ruling regime, including Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. Members of the security forces also will be included, along with judges, mayors and their allies in the private sector who played a role in violating democratic rules or have helped commit human-rights abuses.

The new measures go far beyond the targeted sanctions against selected Nicaraguan officials involved in human-rights abuses that the Trump administration imposed after the 2018 street protests that left more than 300 dead and 2,000 injured.

On Nov. 15, Biden had announced coordinated measures with Great Britain and Canada to prohibit companies that do business in their countries from dealing with Attorney General’s office of Nicaragua. That ropes in all kinds business transactions, including the sale of computers and software programs.

“These are the widest, most solid and strongest sanctions against a Latin American dictatorship in recent U.S. history,” says José Miguel Vivanco, head of the Americas Department of the Human Rights Watch advocacy group. “There’s no comparison with recent U.S. sanctions.”

And, judging from what I’m hearing from U.S. officials, the Biden administration may consider even more sanctions against Nicaragua.

“If the Ortega-Murillo regime continues acting as they have, you’ll probably see more sanctions going forward,” a well-placed administration official told me. “The commitment of the Biden administration to supporting the return to democracy in Nicaragua is very deep.”

The big question now is whether the 27-country European Union and Latin American democracies will follow suit and prohibit Nicaraguan officials from entering their countries. Nicaraguan opposition sources tell me that Biden’s latest measures are extremely important, but would be even more devastating for Ortega if they were echoed by other countries.

There are reasons to be optimistic. Spain, which alongside the United States is the favorite destination many Nicaraguans, has issued an official statement condemning Ortega’s latest elections as a “joke.”

Spain’s Socialist Party government may soon impose sanctions on the Nicaraguan regime, in coordination with all other European countries, a European diplomat told me. It’s a slow bureaucratic process, but it’s under way, the diplomat said.

Unfortunately, few — if any — Latin American countries are likely to impose sanctions on Nicaragua.

The 33-country Organization of American States voted on Nov. 12 to condemn the Nicaraguan elections, saying they were “not free” or fair. But while the vote was supported by 25 countries, with seven abstentions and one vote against — Nicaragua’s — the resolution did not include sanctions.

Most shameful, Mexico was among those that abstained from even criticizing Nicaragua’s sham elections. Mexico’s populist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claims that Mexico does not meddle in other countries’ internal affairs, although he often meddles in the internal affairs of centrist or right-of-center countries.

Granted, there are always valid questions as to whether international sanctions work.

But in this case, they make sense. They don’t affect the Nicaraguan people, but only members and collaborators of the Ortega regime. And they are the first ones against Nicaragua to be taken in coordination with Britain and Canada, which may hopefully be the start of a larger international coalition.

Biden, who is still the target of U.S. conservatives’ ridiculous claims that he is a “socialist,” has made Trump look like a softie on Nicaragua.

It’s time to applaud the Biden administration’s sanctions and to put pressure on European and Latin American democracies to ban Nicaraguan officials. There is a lot at stake, because if the leader of a small country like Nicaragua gets way with bogus elections, other presidents will be tempted to follow his steps.

