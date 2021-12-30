Biden told Putin U.S. will respond decisively if further invasion of Ukraine -White House

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call on Thursday that the United States and its allies will respond decisively if there is a further invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement. "He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine." (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Tim Ahmann)