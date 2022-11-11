Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

MATTHEW DALY
·3 min read
  • FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
    1/4

    Climate Biden Methane

    FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    2/4

    Biden

    President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, en route to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to attend COP 27. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
    3/4

    Biden

    President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, en route to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to attend COP 27. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One upon departure, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    4/4

    Biden

    President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One upon departure, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One upon departure, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, en route to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to attend COP 27. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One upon departure, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.

Biden was set to announce on Friday a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.

The new rule by the Environmental Protection Agency follows up on a methane rule Biden announced last year at a United Nations climate summit in Scotland. The 2021 rule targets emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focusing only on new wells as previous EPA regulations have done.

The new rule goes a step further and takes aim at all drilling sites, including smaller wells that emit less than 3 tons (2.7 metric tonnes) of methane per year. Small wells currently are subject to an initial inspection but are rarely checked again for leaks.

The proposal also requires operators to respond to credible third-party reports of high-volume methane leaks.

Oil and gas production is the nation’s largest industrial source of methane, the primary component of natural gas, and is a key target for the Biden administration as it seeks to combat climate change. The United States is among more than 100 countries that have pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels.

“We must lead by example when it comes to tackling methane pollution — one of the biggest drivers of climate change,'' said EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who also is in Egypt for the climate talks. The new, stronger standards “will enable innovative new technology to flourish while protecting people and the planet,” he said.

The supplemental rule comes as Biden has accused oil companies of “war profiteering” and raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production.

Biden has repeatedly criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The Democratic president suggested last week that he will look to Congress to impose tax penalties on oil companies if they don’t invest some of their record-breaking profits to lower costs for American consumers.

Besides the EPA rule, the new climate and health law approved by Congress in August includes a methane emissions reduction program that would impose a fee on energy producers that exceed a certain level of methane emissions. The fee, set to rise to $1,500 per metric ton of methane, marks the first time the federal government has directly imposed a fee, or tax, on greenhouse gas emissions.

The law allows exemptions for companies that comply with the EPA’s standards or fall below a certain emissions threshold. It also includes $1.5 billon in grants and other spending to help operators and local communities improve monitoring and data collection for methane emissions, with the goal of finding and repairing natural gas leaks.

Multiple studies have found that smaller wells produce just 6% of the nation’s oil and gas but account for up to half the methane emissions from well sites.

“We can’t leave half of the problem on the table and expect to get the reductions that we need to get and protect local communities from pollution,” said Jon Goldstein, senior director of regulatory affairs for oil and gas at the Environmental Defense Fund.

The oil industry has generally welcomed direct federal regulation of methane emissions, preferring a single national standard to a hodgepodge of state rules.

Even so, oil and gas companies have asked the EPA to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation’s smallest wells from the upcoming methane rules.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Young refs with Northern Ontario Hockey Association wear green armbands to reduce harassment

    About a third of the referees with the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) are under age 18, and they're now sporting green armbands on the ice to help reduce harassment and abuse from coaches and spectators. The armbands signal that the official is a minor. "It'll make them think twice about who they're yelling at or who they're harassing and abusing," said Adam Morell, officiating program co-ordinator. Morell started officiating hockey games at age 17. "The abuse is there, but as you gr

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday. Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto's 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night. The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn't return. Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He's averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assist

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win. “I feel good about where my game is at,'' Nedeljkovic said. ”When you beat good teams, it's huge." Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibane

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Huskies heading back to Hardy Cup final, but hopes of all-Sask. finals dashed by Bisons' loss

    The University of Saskatchewan Huskies will be returning to the Hardy Cup final next weekend following their 37-9 victory over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday. However, hopes of an all-Saskatchewan championship game were dashed when the UBC Thunderbirds defeated the University of Regina Rams. The Huskies punched their ticket to next weekend's Hardy Cup final with a 37-9 win over the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday in Saskatoon as a winter storm swept through Saskatchewan. However, the snow-covered,

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Flyers bust out the 80's Cooperalls in glorious 'reverse retro' debut

    After sporting the ankle-to-waste throwbacks for the first time in warmup on Tuesday, the Flyers plan to rock these beauts another seven times this season.

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of