Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden has tested positive again for COVID-19 but currently has no symptoms, according to a letter from White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

O'Connor said Biden's antigen test came back positive late Saturday morning after he tested negative Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning.

"This is in fact rebound positivity," O'Connor wrote, referring to a relapse of COVID-19 some patients experience after taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are considered a high risk for severe illness.

While uncommon, some patients can test positive again after finishing a course of Paxlovid. But doctors say this doesn't mean the drug isn't working. Overall, high-risk patients who take Paxlovid still have a dramatically lower risk of being hospitalized.

MORE: What to know about Paxlovid, the COVID-19 therapy that Biden is taking

"The President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well," O’Connor wrote. "This being the case there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation."

The president acknowledged his positive test in a Twitter post on Saturday afternoon, noting he is going to reinitiate isolation measures.

"This happens with a small minority of folks," he wrote. "I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

Biden reemerged from the White House residence for the first time on Wednesday after working for five days in isolation following his first positive test on July 21.

Story continues

In a speech delivered from the Rose Garden, Biden praised vaccines and therapeutics as the keys to his mild case of the virus.

His symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat, a slight fever and body aches. He took the standard five-day course of Paxlovid, and also used Tylenol and an albuterol inhaler as needed.

"We got through COVID with no fear, I got through it with no fear, a very mild discomfort because of these essential, life-saving tools," Biden said from the Rose Garden. "You don't need to be president to get these tools used for your defense."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, White House doctor says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com