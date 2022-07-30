Biden Tests Positive Again for COVID in Rebound Case
President Biden has once again tested positive for COVID-19, White House physician Kevin O. Connor announced Saturday.
“After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” Connor wrote in a memo. “This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity.”
The president is not experiencing any reemergence of symptoms and will reenter “strict isolation procedures.”
More to come…