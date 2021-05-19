Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'a significant de-escalation today' with path toward cease-fire

WASHINGTON – In his most forceful statement yet on the Israel-Gaza conflict, President Joe Biden told Israel's prime minister he expects "a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire," the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden has been quietly ramping up pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days to end Israel's bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza — amid mounting international alarm over the rising death toll and growing demands from Democrats in Congress for a cease-fire.

The White House said Biden and Netanyahu spoke Wednesday and the two leaders "had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States."

