Biden talks oil reserves, infrastructure amid growing economic concerns; live updates

WASHINGTON – As gas prices remain stubbornly high before the midterms, President Joe Biden will unveil actions Wednesday aimed at bringing down costs at the pump and expand the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Biden is set to announce he's releasing 15 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves, completing his March directive to release 180 million barrels over six months.

Later in the afternoon, he will kick off the creation of a new federal government initiative to boost the production of criterial minerals used in batteries for electric vehicles and a range of other products such as laptops and smartphones.

Efforts come as Biden faces increasing pressure to find answers to lower gas prices that have flatted after decreasing over the late summer. It has strengthened headwinds for Democrats as they look to hold onto power of the Senate and House in next month's midterm elections.

President Joe Biden walks toward the Oval Office after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV103

Biden launches initiative to boost production of battery minerals in US

President Joe Biden is set to announce the creation of a new federal initiative Wednesday to accelerate the production of critical minerals for batteries in the U.S. in a push to combat bottled supply chains and compete with China.

Biden will discuss the effort in an afternoon address with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, according to senior administration officials who discussed the plans with reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The initiative, led by the White House and housed at the Energy Department, will focus on the production of lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and manganese, minerals used in electric vehicles, laptops, smartphones and other products.

The effort relies on pooling together federal funds, including more than $135 billion from the federal infrastructure law and Inflation Reduction Act, and envisions partnerships with the private sector to boost battery production.

The Biden administration also plans to support “faster and fairer permitting,” according to officials, for the extraction processing of minerals and recycling projects.

To jump-start the initiative, the White House announced $2.8 billion in federal grants to 20 manufacturing and processing plants across 12 states: including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee, and Washington.

According to the White House, projects from the grants will produce enough lithium to supply more than 2 million electric vehicles a year and boost the U.S. production of graphite and nickel significantly.

Biden has made the domestic production of batteries a top priority amid historic inflation and rising gas prices. In April, he invoked the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to boost the U.S. production of minerals used in batteries.

– Joey Garrison

Biden completing release from emergency oil reserves; could take more action on gas prices

President Joe Biden is releasing more oil from the nation’s reserves into the marketplace, a small amount compared to how much is consumed daily but enough to give him the headlines he hopes will provide a political boost weeks before the midterm elections.

The 15 million barrels of oil that the Energy Department is selling in December is the final chunk of the 180 million barrels that Biden, in March, directed be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to moderate spiking gas prices.

The move was intended to serve as a bridge until the end of the year, when domestic production would ramp up. Officials said production has increased but is still below its pre-pandemic level.

Critics say tapping the reserves has a small effect on prices at the pump but can have big consequences if not enough remains to protect the United States in a crisis – such as a pipeline disruption, oil embargo, hurricane or other natural disaster.

Still, the White House says the approximately 400 million remaining barrels are more than sufficient to tap further, if necessary.

- Maureen Groppe

