Biden to talk with six governors about ways to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday will talk with three Democratic and three Republican governors about innovative ways to get more people vaccinated, USA TODAY has learned.

Biden will meet virtually with the leaders of Ohio, Utah, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota and New Mexico to share best practices as the administration moves toward its goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

More than half of all residents in Massachusetts, Maine and New Mexico have gotten at least one shot, ranking those states in the top 10.

Ohio and Utah are in the bottom half of states for vaccination rates.

Biden will acknowledge the important role governors have played in vaccination efforts and how their efforts are critical for continued progress.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is touring a mobile vaccine clinic at a library in The East Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Vaccinators are moving beyond the most vulnerable populations and those most eager to get vaccinated into a new phase.

"Now we’re going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager," Biden said last week when announcing the 70% goal.

Most states are at or near the point where supply is outstripping demand, according to an analysis released last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health research organization.

The administration is taking several steps to vaccinate harder-to-reach populations, including redirecting federal assistance away from mass vaccination sites and toward more pop-up and mobile clinics. Most pharmacies participating in the federal vaccination program are offering walk-in appointments. The administration is also sending doses directly to rural communities.

Some cities and states are using financial incentives to get people inoculated.

West Virginia offers $100 savings bonds to residents ages 16 to 35 who get a vaccine. Detroit residents can get $50 prepaid debit cards.

Maine is providing free fishing and hunting licenses -- and free entrance to state parks.

Minnesota is partnering with the state’s Muslim community to establish vaccination clinics at over a dozen Mosques during Ramadan.

Utah’s “Get Back” campaign to boost vaccine confidence links vaccines to activities people are eager for, such as going to church, cheering in person for the Utah Jazz basketball team and hugging grandparents.

And Ohio is piloting a “Vaccine on Demand” program that allows small groups to have vaccinators travel to them for shots.

