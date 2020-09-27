'I beat the socialist.' Biden tacks to the center in fight with Trump over Rust Belt moderates

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden rankled some progressives this month when he boasted of his primary victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders while responding to President Donald Trump's efforts to paint him as a left-wing radical.

"I beat the socialist," Biden said without mentioning Sanders by name during a campaign stop in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. "Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career. My whole career. I am not a socialist."

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile scolded the Democratic presidential nominee on Twitter for a comment she said was "playing into Trump's divisive narrative."

"Play to your strengths," she advised Biden.

But Biden is betting that emphasizing centrist credentials will help him win over swing voters in Rust Belt states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, including some who backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump won all three states by whisker-thin margins: a combined 77,744 votes out of 13,940,912 cast, or about half a percentage point. Without Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, Trump would have lost in the Electoral College.

Amy Coney Barrett: 10 ways Trump's pick could change the Supreme Court

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with workers as he tours the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wis., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. More

Some of the white working-class and suburban voters who backed Trump four years ago had cast ballots for the ticket that Biden shared in 2008 and 2012 with former President Barack Obama.

In 2008, with the stock market collapsing at the height of the financial crisis, Obama won over suburban swing voters with a pledge to fix the economy and restore jobs. But some of those voters gravitated toward Trump in 2016 based on his pledge to get tougher on trade and fight for their economic interests.

For Biden, distancing himself from socialism could help him win over suburban voters who are wary of too much government interference in the economy.

At the same time, the former vice president is also channeling Sanders' populist economic rhetoric to try to slice into some of Trump's support with working-class voters.

His message: The wealthy real estate developer is no friend of blue-collar voters.

Scranton vs. Wall Street

“I’ve dealt with guys like Donald Trump my whole life – guys from the neighborhood where I come from who would look down on us because we didn’t have a lot of money or your parents didn’t go to college,” Biden said in a factory during his trip to Manitowoc. “Guys who think they’re better than you."

Biden touts his working-class upbringing in Scranton, Pennsylvania, casting the 2020 presidential race as a contest between "Scranton and Wall Street." He argued that Trump's tax cuts benefited Wall Street and big corporations without lifting up the middle class. Biden has also accused Trump of botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that cost lives while also exacerbating disruptions to the economy.

"Now some 30 million Americans are out of unemployment," Biden said, adding that Trump wants to give another "gigantic multi-million-dollar tax cut" to the very wealthy. "Whose hide does it come out of? It comes out of your hide.

"The simple truth is that Donald Trump ran for office saying he would represent the forgotten man and woman in this country. And then once he got in office, he forgot us. Not only did he forget them, the truth is that he never really respected us very much."

Biden went on to talk of graduating from a state school – the University of Delaware in 1965 – not an Ivy League college like recent presidents, including Trump.

"I say it's about time that a state school president sat in the Oval Office," Biden said.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden visits an aluminum manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on September 21, 2020. More