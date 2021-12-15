Biden surveys tornado damage, Derek Chauvin hearing, child tax credit: 5 things to know Wednesday

Biden to visit Kentucky in aftermath of deadly tornadoes

President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage from a series of deadly tornadoes that ravaged the state late Friday and early Saturday. Biden will visit Ft. Campbell for a storm briefing, and he will also look at storm damage in Mayfield and Dawson Springs. More than 30 tornadoes ripped across Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, leaving dozens dead, devastating homes and demolishing entire towns. Kentucky was the hardest hit by what Gov. Andy Beshear said was the deadliest tornado in the state's history, with 74 people dead and at least 100 people unaccounted for. On Saturday, Biden offered condolences to the victims of the deadly storm and indicated that he would travel to the heavily damaged areas once he was certain his visit would not impede recovery efforts.

Derek Chauvin expected to plead guilty in George Floyd civil rights case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appears set to change his plea to guilty on federal charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights. A docket entry showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his not-guilty plea in the case. Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd's neck during a May 2020 arrest even as the Black man said he couldn't breathe. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Chauvin and three other officers were indicted earlier this year on federal charges alleging they willfully violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority. The other three, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are not scheduled to appear with Chauvin at Wednesday's hearing, indicating they are likely to go to trial early next year, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Storm to pound central U.S. with strong winds

A storm that lashed California with rain, wind and snow Tuesday is predicted to produce a swath of strong winds from the deserts to the central and southern Plains Wednesday. Not only will winds be strong enough to kick up dust and raise the risk of wildfire ignition, the gusts will also bring the potential for power outages, AccuWeather warned. A National Weather Service forecast office in Nebraska warned of 70 mph gusts, adding that "travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Trucks may be blown over. Holiday decorations will be damaged or blown away." A few severe thunderstorms are also possible in portions of Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

Latest (and possibly last) child tax credit money set to arrive

One final blast of cash is set to arrive Wednesday for roughly 36 million families nationwide who are eligible for the advance payment for the child tax credit. The payments, part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law March 11, amount to up to $300 for each child ages 5 and younger and up to $250 for those who range in age from 6 to 17. The monthly payments began July 15 and Wednesday's payout will be the last unless Congress passes President Joe Biden's Build Back Better social spending and climate package, currently stalled in the Senate. So be advised: Don't plan to tap into child tax credit cash to cover January's big bills.

Shipping Christmas gifts through FedEx or USPS? Make sure you get them sent

This week is expected to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season, with nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail and packages expected to be processed and delivered. Wednesday is the last day for ground delivery with FedEx and USPS. UPS recommends using its website to get an estimate. “Now is the time to mail your holiday greetings and packages to make sure they reach their intended destination in time for holiday gatherings and celebrations,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said. Retailers' shipping deadlines for online orders vary, and many stores will offer curbside and in-store pickup through Christmas Eve.

