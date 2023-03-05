Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness is a vote grab charade | Opinion

Student loan debt

The Observer Editorial Board’s March 2 editorial supported the U.S. Supreme Court siding with President Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt. So, if I get this right, the tens of thousands of federal tax dollars I pay every year will go to forgive someone else’s debt. That’s cockeyed and unfair to those of us who pay our tax obligations and worked to pay off our own debts or those of our children. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will see through this vote grab charade.

David Ramsey, Mooresville

Jerry Richardson

Regarding “Former Panther’s owner Jerry Richardson leaves behind a complicated legacy,” (March 3) and related articles:

It is now time to restore the Jerry Richardson statue to the stadium and team he built. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

Donald G. Billington, Charlotte

What I know

In school I learned that Native Americans and Blacks were inferior people who needed to be tamed by Europeans. I learned that the continents did not wander around on the globe, and that carbon dioxide was vital to keep the Earth warm. In life I know that Native Americans and Blacks are my equals, and many are my betters. I know that while a very little carbon dioxide is necessary, too much will be deadly. I know that we must continue to learn and evaluate knowledge, not freeze it at what our parents and leaders say.

William C. Barnes, Charlotte

Dan Bishop

After reading “Bishop’s opposition to hate crimes amendment draws debate” (March 2), I have to wonder if U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop ever takes his head out of the sand, when everyone — Democrats and Republicans — should be working for peace.

Libba Eleazer, Charlotte

Dilbert cartoonist

Dilbert was one of my favorite comic strips for many years. I bought some of Scott Adams’ books and Dilbert’s desk calendar.

I heard Adams say in an interview years ago that he supported Donald Trump. I was hoping it was not because he agreed with hate speech — not a feeling I associate with such a brilliant satirist and humorist. I was hoping he liked Trump because he said in his book, “The Dilbert Future,” that people tend to vote for the taller candidate with the best hair (Oy vey). But Adams’ recent brutal racial comments told us why.

Story continues

Does this hate come from fear of the increasingly diverse population? Instead we should fear that we’re not doing enough for those in need.

David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Jan. 6 tapes

If Speaker Kevin McCarthy is releasing the Jan. 6 tapes to the media, it should be to all media. I was not aware that Fox News had become the official government news channel. I prefer to get my news on NBC, CBS and ABC. My tax dollars paid for those security cameras and film, so the footage should be made available to every news organization — not just Tucker Carlson.

Rosalie Spaniel, Charlotte

Jimmy Carter

I was greatly impressed by Barry Saunders’ Feb. 24 column on Jimmy Carter. Carter was not a beloved president, but he became a well-respected former president. I remember his folksy ways when I was just shy of 30. As I got older, I realized that he was unlike any chief executive we’ve had before or since. I thank God for this man, who brought to this world and nation a purity of spirit and a clear desire to serve his country. Take a well-deserved bow, Mr. Jimmy — although that wouldn’t be something you’d do anyway.

Jeff Kanner, Tega Cay

Housing idea

Here’s an interesting idea from Fisk University in Nashville: They’ve run out of dorm space and have up-fitted shipping containers to take up the slack. Students are lining up to get into them. This has to be a way to address the homeless population. The city and/or county surely has vacant land or land that can be re-purposed to accommodate this type of temporary, inexpensive housing.

C.C. Ryder, Charlotte

Gov. DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis touts how open Florida remained during COVID. There was a cost. By Feb. 27, 2023, Florida’s COVID death rate was 402 per 100,000 people. In comparison, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper followed science and guidelines and the death rate was 270 per 100,000. Money won out over lives in Florida.

Don Bumgardner, Lancaster, SC

Social media

At some point, every child experiences a time of low self worth. It’s starting at a younger age, especially with the increase in social media usage. Children are exposed to this social culture now more than ever, causing them to desire the picture-perfect life social media influencers display on the web. Children try to mirror their lives to the fake reality these “influencers” are living. As a society, we must push back on children’s use of social media and protect them from potential dangers.

Annie Reimels, Huntersville