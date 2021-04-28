Biden speech – live: President to say US must turn ‘peril into possibility’ in joint address to Congress

FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29. ((AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File))

Joe Biden will tonight give his first major speech to Congress, focusing on American families, a tax rise for the rich and the coronavirus rescue plan.

The prime-time address is scheduled for 9pm ET (12am GMT).

Mr Biden will press lawmakers to prove that “democracy still works” in his address to a joint session of Congress, as he outlines an ambitious domestic policy agenda following his first 100 days in office.

He will argue that his administration inherited a “nation in crisis” recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and a deadly Capitol assault that amounted to “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

The bulk of Mr Biden’s remarks will concern the American Families Plan. Under the initiative, the Biden administration will reportedly use money generated by an increase in capital gains tax to fund childcare costs and make pre-school free for all Americans.

The president’s address will also touch on coronavirus, police reform, immigration and gun safety, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

And Americans, on the whole, approve of this direction. A new CNN poll that was conducted by SSRS a few days before Joe Biden’s 100th day as president has found that 53 per cent of Americans approve of his handling of the position and say he has had the right priorities so far.

