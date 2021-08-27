Biden speech - live: President briefed on Isis-K targets as White House warns coming days are ‘most dangerous’

(AP)

After pledging to “hunt down” those responsible for a suicide bombing at Kabul airport that left 13 American service members dead and 18 wounded, military officials brief US President Joe Biden on the likelihood of “another terror” and “maximum force protection measures” underway at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Military officials also updated the president and vice president “on plans to develop Isis-K targets,” according to statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date,” the statement said.

More than 60 people were killed and 140 wounded when two explosions rocked the international airport in Afghanistan on Thursday as evacuations from the country continued. The injured US service members have been transported to the US Army’s Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

Isis-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A number of Republican lawmakers have called on the president to resign over the ongoing crisis. GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy said there will be “day of reckoning.”

US military officials have stressed that the attack has not stopped evacuations, which will continue until the end of the month as planned. US forces have evacuated roughly 12,500 people over a 24-hour period into early Friday morning, according to the White House. Since the end of July, the US has relocated approximately 110,600 people, the White House said on Friday.

