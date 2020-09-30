Biden Skewers Trump On COVID-19 Response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden eviscerated President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s debate for his botched response to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing Trump of panicking in the face of a historic public health crisis and hiding the threat from the American people.

Biden rattled through the devastating effects of COVID-19 in the U.S.: more than 200,000 total deaths, 40,000 new cases per day and 750 to 1,000 daily deaths. The Democratic candidate noted that when Trump was presented with the dire statistics in an August interview with Axios, he dismissed them with “It is what it is.”

“It is what it is because you are who you are. That’s why it is,” Biden said during the first of three scheduled presidential debates. “The president has no plan.”

Trump has consistently downplayed the virus publicly, casting doubts on his own public health experts and flouting public safety rules by holding mass campaign rallies as the coronavirus spread throughout the nation. In his new book, “Rage,” journalist Bob Woodward revealed that Trump told him COVID-19 was “deadly stuff” as he was publicly saying it was no more dangerous than the flu.

“He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was,” Biden said. “He knew it was a deadly disease. What did he do? He’s on tape acknowledging he knew it. He said he didn’t tell us or give people a warning because he didn’t want to panic the American people. You don’t panic. He panicked.”

Biden also slammed Trump’s economic policies during the coronavirus crisis. “You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis,” he said. “And he has no intention of doing anything about making it better for you all at home in terms of your health and your safety.”

Biden shot back when Trump brought up a common campaign talking point on the suburbs. He said that Biden would create safety concerns in suburban communities because the former vice president...

Continue reading on HuffPost