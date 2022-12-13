Biden signs landmark law protecting same-sex and interracial marriages

Lauren Gambino in Washington
<span>Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP</span>
Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP

Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law landmark legislation that would protect same-sex marriages, hailing it as a step toward building a nation where “decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected.”

The signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House was a celebration, with guests waving rainbow flags and performances by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper.

“This law and the love it defends strikes a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said, in remarks on the South Lawn before signing the bill, known as the Respect for Marriage Act.

The ceremony was personal for many of the guests in attendance. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was there with his husband, as was Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, a lead sponsor of the bill and the first openly-gay member to serve in the chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was wearing the same purple tie to the signing ceremony that he wore to his daughter’s wedding. His daughter and her wife are expecting their first child next year.

“Thanks to the dogged work of many of my colleagues, my grandchild will live in a world that will respect and honor their mothers’ marriage,” he said, his voice catching.

There was sustained applause for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the long-serving congresswoman from San Francisco and a prominent champion of LGBTQ+ rights, who praised the assembled crowd of advocates and activists for their “patriotism” and “impatience”. Pelosi, who announced she would step down from House leadership, said it was fitting that “one of my final acts as speaker” was to gavel down the House vote protecting same-sex marriage last week.

The historic legislation protects same-sex and interracial marriages, prohibiting federal and state governments from denying the validity of a lawfully performed union on the basis of sex, race or ethnicity.

People attend the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony.
People attend the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There were cheers, tears, applause and laughter as Biden turned the bill into law with the flick of his pen, surrounded by Congressional leaders and LGBTQ+ members of Congress.

But Biden also acknowledged the fear that prompted Congress to act, the conservative backlash over gender issues and the alarming incidents of violence against LGBTQ+ Americans. Last month, a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people. The suspect was charged with hate crimes. The club’s owner and two survivors were among the guests invited to attend.

He condemned the “callous and cynical” laws being passed by Republican legislatures targeting transgender students and athletes. He vowed to keep fighting to guarantee further protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

“Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected,” he said. “But the antidote to hate is love.”

Biden’s signature is the culmination of a months-long scramble by a bipartisan group of lawmakers set in motion by fear that the right to same-sex marriage could be imperiled after the supreme court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. In a concurring opinion, conservative justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court should reconsider cases, such as Obergefell v Hodges, the 2015 decision legalizing same-sex unions nationwide.

Should Obergefell fall, states would not be required to issue marriage licenses for same-sex marriage, but they would have to recognize unions performed in states where they were legal. In a concession to Republican backers of the bill, it also includes a religious liberty exemption, allowing churches and non-profits to refuse goods, services and accommodations for same-sex marriages.

Though the bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support, a majority of Republicans still opposed it.

Just over a quarter-century ago, nearly seven in 10 Americans said marriages between same-sex couples should not be recognized by law as valid, according to Gallup. Now almost exactly the same number of Americans – a record 71% – say same-sex unions should be legal.

Biden’s support for LGBTQ+ rights has evolved along with the many Americans. As a senator in 1996, he voted for the Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Now as president, he signed into law its repeal.

Yet despite his opposition to same-sex marriage early in his career, Biden is now considered the “most pro-equality” president in American history. As vice president, Biden became the highest ranking official in US government to endorse same-sex marriage, announcing his position in an interview in May 2012 that prompted president Barack Obama to declare his support days later.

Before Biden spoke, attendees watched a clip from that interview, comments for which the president joked he “got in trouble”. Paraphrasing his remarks from a decade ago, Biden said: “I mean this with all my heart: marriage is a simple proposition: Who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”

