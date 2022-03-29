Biden signs anti-lynching bill

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law Tuesday, HuffPost reported.

According to Quartz, the U.S. Congress previously failed to pass anti-lynching legislation at least 240 times.

Among those who attended the signing was Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., a cousin of Emmett Till who was with the 14-year-old in Mississippi when he was lynched in 1955 after whistling at a white woman.

Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr, Emmett Till’s cousin, is at the White House to watch President Biden sign the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law



He was with Till in Mississippi when the 14-year-old was murdered pic.twitter.com/ucKEjWtTOC — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2022

The bill passed the Senate unanimously on March 7 after passing the House 422-3 on Feb. 28. When the bill was previously before the House in 2020, then-Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan — who was a Republican at the time but joined the Libertarian Party later that year — opposed the bill, arguing on Twitter that it was unnecessary.

"Murdering someone on account of their race, or conspiring to do so, is not legal under federal law. It's already a federal crime, and it's already a hate crime," Amash wrote.

Under 18 U.S. Code § 249, willfully causing "bodily injury" to someone because of "actual or perceived race, color, religion ... national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability" was already punishable by up to 10 years in prison, or by life in prison if the victim died as a result. 18 U.S. Code § 371 criminalized conspiracy to commit federal crimes by up to five years in prison, with conspiracy to commit murder punishable by life in prison under 18 U.S. Code § 1117.

Writing for The Washington Post, author Theodore R. Johnson admitted that the law is largely symbolic but argued that its symbolic nature "is actually its most important and consequential feature."

"In the same way that circumstances dictate whether a collection of murders can be labeled a mass shooting, domestic terrorism or a hate crime, calling an act of hate lynching adds social and political heft to the charge," he wrote.

