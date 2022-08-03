Biden signs 2nd executive order on abortion

Joe Biden, Xavier Becerra, Merrick Garland. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday signed his second abortion access-related executive order, this one intended to help those who travel out of state for the procedure now that the Supreme Court has overturned protections under Roe v. Wade.

As for directives, the new order asks the Department of Health and Human Services to figure out how such travel assistance might work, The New York Times writes. One provision calls on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to "consider inviting states to apply for Medicaid waivers when treating patients who cross state lines for reproductive health services," The Washington Post summarizes.

Speaking with the Post, one anonymous senior administration official declined to elaborate on the minutiae of a possible waiver, but said it would apply to low-income women enrolled in Medicaid, and would help cover some costs.

The president also said Wednesday that the order will ensure health care providers comply with federal law, as well as further research and data collection, CNN writes.

Last month, Biden signed his first abortion-related executive order with the goal of protecting procedure access and guarding patient privacy. This second order also notably arrives just one day after Kansans overwhelmingly voted to reject an amendment to the state constitution that would have given the Kansas Legislature the power to regulate (and likely ban) abortion.

