Biden Signed Away Signature Gun Policy. Here’s How He Still Gets It Done.

Scott Bixby
·10 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The announcement of a $27 billion class action last week by the families of children murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has brought renewed attention to President Joe Biden’s signature proposals on gun reform: the elimination of legal protections for gun manufacturers and firearm dealers.

But within the biggest single piece of gun legislation on Capitol Hill in three decades, the only mention of Biden’s single most repeated call-to-arms is language expressly thwarting it. Now, with the Senate unlikely to take further action on the issue, legal experts and gun-reform advocates are encouraging the White House to take the battle to where it can actually be won.

“The biggest space where the federal government and the White House have opportunities here is in promoting and helping to facilitate conversations at the state level,” said David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “Those efforts, those discussions, are extremely important, and I think that given the current environment, if we’re not able to repeal those protections at the federal level, the most important thing we can do is pass laws at the state level.”

When Biden signed into law the first major gun-reform legislation to pass through Congress in decades earlier this summer, he was finally achieving a goal that he had set for himself nearly a decade earlier.

“I’ve been at this work for a long, long time, and I know how hard it is—and I know what it takes to get it done,” Biden said in June as he signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. “I was there 30 years ago, the last time this nation passed meaningful gun safety laws, and I’m here today.”

Left unsaid, however, was the failure of Congress to repeal the single gun law that Biden refers to more than any other, according to a review of his public remarks on firearms since his inauguration: the Bush-era Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which shields companies that make and sell firearms from being held liable for the crimes committed with their products.

“It grants firearm sellers, including manufacturers, distributors and retail dealers, immunity from any lawsuit that arises out of criminal misuse of a weapon,” summarized Timothy D. Lytton, a distinguished university professor at the Georgia State University College of Law and a leading authority on suits against gun manufacturers. “So if somebody takes a weapon and shoots it and kills somebody or injures somebody, the law protects the seller of that weapon or the manufacturer of that weapon from any sort of lawsuit that arises out of that injury.”

Since the earliest days of his presidential campaign, Biden has singled out the legislation, passed in 2005, as an unprecedented giveaway to the gun industry, and vowed to make it one of his top priorities once in office—even to introduce legislation unwinding it on “Day One” of his presidency.

“Look, repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued—the only one!” Biden told members of Congress during his State of the Union address this spring, punctuating his remark by jabbing a single index finger in the air. “Imagine had we done that with the tobacco manufacturers.”

In April 2021, after issuing a raft of executive actions on firearms, Biden said that if he could only win a single victory against the gun lobby, he’d want it to be PLCAA.

"If I get one thing on my list, if the Lord came down and said, ‘Joe, you get one of these,’ give me that one,” Biden said in a Rose Garden ceremony, “because I tell you what, there would be a come-to-the-Lord moment these folks would have, real quickly.”

But Biden’s ultimately successful gun bill didn’t include PLCAA repeal, and even explicitly declared that nothing in the bill “shall be construed to create a cause of action against any person licensed as an importer, manufacturer, or dealer of firearms… for any civil liability.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), one of the Senate’s staunchest supporters of gun reform, introduced a bill to repeal April 2021, but like most gun-reform legislation, it has gone nowhere. Given the difficulty of passing even the most popular gun-control measures through the Senate, that’s not surprising, said Adam Winkler, a professor who specializes in constitutional law and gun policy at the UCLA School of Law.

“Biden has made gun safety reform a centerpiece of his agenda, but with the current composition of the Senate there is only so much he can do,” Winkler said, noting that PLCAA repeal might not even win a majority of Democrats in the chamber, much less 10 Republican votes. “I’m sure there are those in the gun safety world that are disappointed that Biden hasn’t repealed PLCCA, but the fact is that he just doesn’t have the votes.”

Biden Calls for Laundry List of Gun Bills That Won’t Happen in Primetime Address to the Nation

That’s why gun-reform advocates—and even members of Congress—are pushing for Biden to take the battle to repeal civil immunity for firearms manufacturers where it might actually be winnable.

“It would be hugely impactful,” Pucino said. “While some states have followed the federal government and have enacted their parallel PLCAA-type laws at the state level, other states have gone the other direction and have enacted laws that open the courthouse door and enable victims of gun violence to bring actions against the gun industry for their so-far unaccountable behavior.”

On a practical level, Biden’s options on state-level laws are limited—he can’t sign a state bill into law, or bypass a veto from a Republican-dominated legislature. What gun-reform advocates have in mind as a model, though, is closer to the strategy that national Democrats have taken on abortion access following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. By using the bully pulpit and leveraging relationships with governors, goes the reasoning, Biden could have an outsized influence in state legislatures that he has tapped out in Congress.

The Biden administration has taken steps to push the battle against PLCAA to the states, including conferring with state elected leaders who have successfully navigated liability legislation about how to replicate the strategy in other states. Last month, White House officials representing the Domestic Policy Council and the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs hosted a meeting with ten state legislative leaders from California, Delaware, Illinois and New York to discuss how states can craft liability laws allowing for civil suits that can pass muster under PLCAA. Last summer, the White House hosted a similar meeting with eight state attorneys general

“The president is extremely forceful in his push for Congress to repeal PLCAA,” deputy White House press secretary Chris Meagher told The Daily Beast. “While we work for Congress to repeal PLCAA, the White House is indeed making efforts to advance state-level laws and strategies to hold gun manufacturers liable despite the persistence of PLCAA.”

A handful of states, including California, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, have passed laws that seek to widen loopholes in PLCAA, which does provide exceptions if firearm manufacturers or retailers violate state or federal laws “applicable” to how a gun is marketed or sold. The recent spate of laws tie lengthy strings to the “applicability” concept, Lytton said, including consumer protection laws and restrictions on marketing violent entertainment to minors.

Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Bill Into Law

In New York, for example, gun manufacturers can be held liable for violating “public nuisance” laws, defined in the legislation as actions that cause harm to the public.

“This kind of litigation often matures over time,” Lytton said, comparing early suits against firearm manufacturers to legal filings against companies that helped foster the opioid epidemic. “The opioid litigation kind of grew and grew over time, and as the lawsuits went on, and more information came out, and judicial and public attitudes changed, we saw a shift in courts’ ability to tolerate these sorts of theories.”

In a world where Big Pharma, one of the nation’s most powerful industries, is paying out billions of dollars in settlements as payment for the social problems caused by marketing campaigns and distribution practices, Lytton said, “it’s very possible that this sort of litigation might mature.”

“But the immunity protection at the federal level has probably stopped any maturation that might occur.”

The Gun Group Picking Up Where the NRA Left Off

The $27 billion claim announced last week by the families of children murdered in Uvalde, Texas in May, will seek damages from a host of organizations and entities, including the school district, city leaders, and, most notably, Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of the AR-15 the shooter used to kill 19 children between the ages of nine and eleven, as well as two teachers. A similar lawsuit filed against Remington—maker of the Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle that was used to kill 20 first-graders and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012—was settled earlier this year for $73 million.

But that settlement—which avoided a courtroom battle that could have seen the suit thrown out due to PLCAA—is the exception, not the norm, said Lytton, and may have succeeded only because Remington had been broken up in bankruptcy proceedings by the time it was issued.

“The settlement was with the insurance companies that were holding coverage after the company was broken up,” Lytton said. “None of these lawsuits ever succeeded, prior to the Sandy Hook settlement—they were either dismissed by courts, or if they even made it to a jury, they were often reversed on appeal.”

Thirty-four states currently have PLCAA-style laws on the books, largely passed before the federal legislation went into effect, making state-level legislative action a logical place to start unraveling liability protections, said C. Benjamin Cooper, an attorney representing survivors of a 2019 mass shooting that killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. Cooper’s clients have sued the manufacturer of the high-capacity magazine used by the shooter, which fired more than 40 rounds in less than half a minute, claiming that the manufacturer’s “reckless” marketing and sales practices led to the purchase of “instruments of slaughter without any reasonable safeguards, screening, or limits.”

Repealing PLCAA and legislation like it, Cooper said, “would make it easier for families of victims to bring lawsuits against negligent companies.”

“Keep in mind that victims still have to prove their case in court. They have to show a gun maker or seller was negligent, and that the negligence led to the hard,” Cooper said. “The problem with PLCAA is that it lets gun makers and sellers completely off the hook even if their negligence leads to the deaths of children. I think that’s wrong. It’s immoral. And I can’t think of any other industry that gets that kind of special protection.”

Upon signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Biden was the first to admit that the measure that arrived on his desk “doesn't do everything I want.”

“I know there’s much more work to do, and I’m never going to give up,” Biden said at the time, calling upon God to “bless us with the strength to continue to work to get the work that’s left undone done.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Hilary Knight passes Wickenheiser for women's world hockey championship record

    HERNING — U.S. forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship Thursday, and she's not done adding to it. Knight's goal and assist in a 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary gave her 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86. "I understand how big an accolade it is, so all I can say is it's really an honour," Knight said. "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention I play with the best players in the world night in

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend