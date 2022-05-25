Biden to sign order on policing reform on two-year anniversary of George Floyd killing

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Two years after George Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests, President Joe Biden will sign a wide-ranging executive order on Wednesday that aims to hold police accountable for excessive use of force.

Biden’s order will require all federal law-enforcement agencies to limit the use of force, ban the use of chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized, restrict the use of no-knock entry warrants and require the activation of body-worn cameras during arrests and searches, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of the announcement.

The order also will call for national accreditation standards for policing and the creation of a national database that will include records of officer misconduct. It also will restrict the transfer or purchase of surplus military equipment to local police and require annual anti-bias training.

Biden will sign the order at a White House ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, 2020, after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground.

Floyd’s relatives will attend the ceremony, along with the families of other people killed by police, including relatives of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her Louisville, Ky., home on March 13, 2020, by police officers who broke down her door to serve a search warrant.

USE OF FORCE: DOJ directs agents to intervene in excessive force cases, first change in policy in 18 years

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order that aims to hold police more accountable for their actions.
Biden's order, which will impact more than 100,000 federal law-enforcement officers, follows the collapse last September of an effort in Congress to pass legislation aimed at holding police accountable for violence in the line of duty.

In the months that followed Floyd's killing, protesters took to the streets in Minneapolis and around the country to protest police brutality and racism. Some of that unrest was violent.

When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death. A bipartisan group of lawmakers met for months behind closed doors but was unable to agree on how to bolster transparency within police departments and collect data on use of force.

With Congress deadlocked, Biden promised to use the limited powers of his office to order change.

POLICE LIABILITY: Supreme Court wrestles with when federal police may be sued for excessive force

Biden's executive order was lauded by from some groups pushing for greater police accountability, but they stressed that more needs to be done.

"We know full well that an executive order cannot address America's policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we've got to do everything we can," said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP. "There's no better way to honor George Floyd's legacy than for President Biden to take action by signing a police reform executive order."

Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, called Biden's actions "a commendable first step to address a deeply unjust system."

But, "it is still imperative that Congress pass national police accountability legislation to address the killings of Black women, men, and children around the country by law enforcement," as well as the deaths and mistreatment of people of color by police more generally, Hewitt said.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

QUALIFIED IMMUNITY: Chauvin verdict reenergizes debate over Supreme Court's legal deference for police

REALITY CHECK: Calls to 'defund the police' clash with reality for many Americans, city polls show

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to sign police reform order on anniversary of George Floyd death

