Biden signs executive order to address conversion therapy, anti-LGBTQ bills

Rebecca Morin and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community whose rights he said are increasingly under attack.

“My message to all the young people: Just be you," Biden said at a rainbow-colored White House event that was part of a celebration of Pride Month. "I want you to know that, as your president, all of us on this stage have your back."

Biden was introduced by Javier Gomez, an 18-year-old Floridian who helped organize statewide student walkouts over over the Parental Rights in Education law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March. Dubbed "Don't say Gay" by critics, the legislation bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity between kindergarten through third grade.

Gomez said the "hateful legislation" means students won't be able to get the kind of support he received from his fifth-grade teacher when he was trying to understand his identity.

At least 20 states have passed measures involving gender-affirming health care, sports participation, or discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an independent think tank in Boulder, Colorado.

Jenny Pizer, acting chief legal officer for Lambda Legal, said Biden’s actions clarify what actions are not allowed and demonstrates that the administration is paying attention to laws like Florida’s and to a state order in Texas to investigate families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care.

“Having additional clarity from the federal government, and the attention from the federal government, can reinforce to the state actors,” Pizer said, “that this discriminatory targeting of transgender young people and their families is unlawful.”

The order also encourages the Federal Trade Commission to consider whether conversion therapy constitutes an unfair or deceptive practice and whether to issue consumer warnings on services about it.

Biden is also calling on the Department of Education to release a sample school policy for achieving full inclusion for LGBTQ students.

'An out gay woman': Karine Jean-Pierre hopes to empower LGBTQ youth as White House press secretary

In an effort to address mental health in LGBTQ youth, Biden will expand access to suicide prevention resources. Biden is also launching a new initiative through the executive order to address discrimination and barriers that LGBTQ children and parents face in foster care.

The executive order will also strengthen federal data collection on sexual orientation and gender identity among LGBTQ homelessness and housing insecurity, as well as access to health care.

'DIGNITY AND RESPECT': How Joe Biden became the most LGBTQ-friendly president in U.S. history

Naomi Goldberg, a deputy director of the Movement Advancement Project, commended Biden for directing agencies to act. But the real work, she said, will be in making sure change happens quickly to both address current attacks and end longer-term disparities.

"Advocates of LGBTQ youth, in particular, will need to be vigilant to be sure that this exploration turns into action," Goldberg said of Biden's directive to the Department of Health and Human Services to consider ways to clarify that federally-funded programs cannot offer so-called “conversion therapy.”

Contributing: Marc Ramirez

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden signs order to address conversion therapy, anti-LGBTQ bills

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden seeks to counter state actions he sees as anti-LGBTQ

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is issuing executive orders Wednesday to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. The orders seek to discourage “conversion therapy” — a discredited practice that aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity — while also promoting gender-affirming surgery and expanding foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children. The White House

  • Biden targets ‘hateful’ anti-LGBT+ laws and conversion therapy in sweeping executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to protect LGBT+ Americans following a wave of discriminatory legislation and Republican-led measures targeting transgender healthcare. The president’s executive action directs the US Department of Health and Human Services to help states expand access to healthcare for LGBT+ Americans and orders the Department of Education to study the impacts of state laws – like so-called “Don’t Say Gay” measures – on LGBT+ young people and draft inclusive school policies.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Lions sign receiver Keon Hatcher to contract extension through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed wide receiver Keon Hatcher to a contract extension through the 2023 season. The 27-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma had 17 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns over seven games as a rookie last season. He had a TD on his first CFL reception in a Week 4 victory over Ottawa. Hatcher had four receptions for 55 yards, including a six-yard touchdown, in the Lions' season-opening 59-15 win over Edmonton on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n