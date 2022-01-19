Biden set high bar for himself on immigration. After a year, he’s straining to reach it

Alex Roarty, Syra Ortiz-Blanes
·7 min read

President Joe Biden appeared to make good on his promise to begin a new era of immigration policy when, on the first day of his administration last year, he announced support for a far-reaching bill that would allow undocumented people to eventually become U.S. citizens.

Policy experts and advocates say the president has fallen short on key goals ever since.

One year since his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, Biden’s efforts to broadly reconstruct the country’s immigration agenda have been regularly thwarted by Congress, the courts and a fraught political situation exacerbated by record numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The combination of those forces has meant that, far from moving on from former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies, the president has often been stuck with the same positions he once forcefully condemned — to the growing frustration of former allies who once advocated fiercely for his presidential candidacy.

“They’re on the verge of coming away empty-handed from Congress. They’ve reverted to hard-line policies on the border. And they seem more interested in managing headlines than in modernizing our immigration,” said Frank Sharry, a longtime advocate for immigrant rights. “I’m disappointed, to say the least.”

Sharry, the founder of the pro-immigrant group America’s Voice, added that the administration’s actions have been “politically cynical and morally unconscionable.”

The criticism leaves Biden in a vulnerable political position, in danger of losing support among both moderates and Republicans who don’t think he’s taken a hard enough line on the southern border and liberals who think he’s achieved too little change on an issue he repeatedly promised to tackle during his campaign.

Sharry and other advocates concede — and administration officials forcefully point out — that the president’s vision for an overhaul of the country’s immigration system was always going to take longer than a year to achieve, given the complicated policy objectives at stake. And they say he has been able to carry out some of his proposed changes, especially through executive action.

But they worry that a rocky first year in office will give way to an even more difficult second year, as political pressure mounts before the midterm elections.

“They haven’t done enough, but the possibility exists they can do more. They have that power, they have that ability,” said Florida Immigrant Coalition spokesperson Melissa Taveras.

She added: “Fortunately, we are not hearing the same narrative that attacks the immigrant community and that’s definitely a plus, But unfortunately we are seeing that some policies that really impact immigrants are still in place.”

Top administration officials rebut suggestions they haven’t done much on immigration policy in their first year.

“In this first year we have been rebuilding an immigration system that was dismantled by the prior administration,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on a phone call with journalists Wednesday, “We have had to rescind cruel policies, bring offices back to life, issue new policies and rebuild entire operations.”

‘It’s almost like we don’t exist’

Biden’s most high-profile setbacks on immigration have come in Congress, where legislation to provide legal status to undocumented people have been stymied in the face of near-unanimous Republican opposition.

Efforts to include expanded legal protections in the so-called reconciliation bill, which would not require the support of any Republican senator, have also been stymied by the Senate parliamentarian, leaving Democrats without a clear strategy of how to proceed.

A federal court decision forced the Biden administration to re-implement Migrant Protection Protocols— colloquially known as “Remain in Mexico” — a Trump-era initiative that requires migrants that come through the southern U.S. border to stay in Mexico while their immigration cases are processed.

And the administration has also retained a public health provision invoked by Trump, known as Title 42, that has allowed authorities to turn away migrants at the U.S. border during the COVID-19 pandemic, infuriating advocates and contributing to a growing sense that the administration is ignoring their concerns.

“As I speak to others, other elected officials, there are many who would tell you the same thing: It’s almost like we don’t exist. We’re not here,” said former Democratic congressman Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois, a longtime immigration advocate.

The administration’s handling of thousands of desperate Haitians migrants at the Texas-Mexico border in September also became a flash point that provoked a sharp escalation of criticism of the administration’s immigration policy, when DHS announced that it was accelerating deportations to Haiti under Title 42. Footage of a Border Patrol agent on horseback chasing Haitian migrants exacerbated concerns and elicited outrage and condemnation, even among Democrats.

Haitian and immigration advocates have continued to slam the administration, pointing out that despite the deteriorating situation in Haiti, which last year saw the assassination of its president and a devastating earthquake along its southern peninsula, the U.S. has continued to deport Haitians.

Since mid-September, more than 15,000 Haitian have been expelled. In total, more than 18,000 Haitians have been returned to Haiti since Biden took office.

“Their treatment of the Haitians, it was both heartbreaking and deplorable,” Gutiérrez said.

‘Fix this.’ Miami officials furious over Haitian deportations, inaction from Biden.

‘A profound shift from the prior administration’

Besides announcing early in his tenure that he was sending Congress a bill to create a pathway to citizenship for millions of people, Biden also repealed Trump administration travel bans from Muslim-majority and African nations and created a task force focused on reuniting families separated under the previous administration’s policies.

“This administration is committed to working day in and day out to provide relief to immigrants and bring our immigration system into the 21st century,” a White House spokesman said.

On the call with journalists, Mayorkas also highlighted that DHS ended Trump-era changes to Public Charge rules, which enabled authorities to reject visas or green card applications if the applicant might need to use government benefits. The agency also offered Temporary Protected Status — which allows migrants from nations in turmoil to temporarily live and work in the United States — to Haitians and Venezuelans, among others.

Immigration advocates are worried that the courts will block Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal program that allows undocumented people who came to the U.S. as children to live and work in the country, amid an ongoing judicial process.

But the top Biden official said that the administration was working on a “regulation” that would further strengthen the program.

Polling poorly on immigration

Biden’s handling of immigration has received among the lowest marks of any part of his broader agenda. A Gallup survey from November, for instance, found that just 31% of adults approved of his immigration policies, including just 61% of Democrats — an unusually low number for the president among voters of his own party.

The public rated his handling of immigration lower than his response to the pandemic, healthcare, the economy or foreign affairs, according to the poll.

Republicans have singled out Biden’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border as a political liability since the opening months of his administration.

“Chaos and incompetence is the only way to define President Biden’s first year, and that is especially true when it comes to immigration,” Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said in a statement. “Not only did Biden reduce enforcement and welcome illegal immigrants into the country, his administration is sending illegal immigrants to cities and towns all across America.”

Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Miami — who described herself to the Miami Herald as a “brown girl from the hood” and who represents a majority Hispanic district — plans to introduce an immigration reform bill in February.

“The Dems, for the last 35 years, have been promising and promising and promising immigration reform law,” she said. “They have played political football with us. Enough... What’s urgent right now? To take care of the border. What’s important? To take care of the people who have been here for more than five years, the Dreamers, the TPS [holders].”

Immigration activists argue that, unless the president takes additional action, including striking down Title 42 and making a new push for legislation on Capitol Hill, he’ll suffer among Democratic voters, too.

It’s a politically ruinous position to hold, they say.

“They’re creating a backlash of swing voters and a backlash of base voters,” Sharry said. “Wow. Wow, that’s hard to do. But they’ve done it.”

Washington Correspondent Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Ovechkin scores 27th goal, Capitals beat Jets in overtime

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay. On his very next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson's winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longt

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • All-Stars Kreider, Fox lead Rangers past Flyers 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday night. Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves. Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two g

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier