Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks

·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 more from Germany to Romania, demonstrating to both allies and foes America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Russia fired back with a sharply worded objection, calling the deployments unfounded and “destructive.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also had a new telephone exchange with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But readouts from both governments showed no progress, with Putin saying the West was giving no ground on Russia’s security concerns and Johnson expressing deep concern about Russia’s “hostile activity” on the Ukrainian border, referring to Putin's buildup of 100,000 troops there.

The Biden administration is aiming to demonstrate U.S. resolve without undermining efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Biden notably has not sent military reinforcements to the three Baltic countries on NATO’s eastern flank — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — that are former states of the Soviet Union.

No U.S. troops are being sent to Ukraine, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said the administration has stopped calling a Russian invasion “imminent,” because that word implies Washington knows Putin has made a decision to invade. Officials say Putin's intentions remain unclear.

However, increasing U.S. troop levels in Eastern Europe is exactly what Putin has said he finds intolerable, along with the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO. The U.S. already has several thousand troops in Poland, and Romania is host to a NATO missile defense system that Russia considers a threat. The U.S. presence in the region has increased since 2014 when Russia made its first invasion of Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the soon-to-deploy U.S. forces are intended to temporarily bolster U.S. and allied defensive positions.

“These are not permanent moves,” he said, stressing that the purpose is to reassure allies. Kirby said Russia had continued its buildup, even in the previous 24 hours, despite U.S. urgings that it deescalate.

In Moscow, a senior official said the U.S. movements will complicate the crisis.

“The unfounded destructive steps will only fuel military tensions and narrow the field for political decisions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again played down fears of a Russian attack in a call with reporters but said that if Russia makes moves that could signal an imminent invasion Ukraine would react as necessary.

Of the 2,000 U.S. troops newly deploying from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, about 1,700 are members of the 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade, who will go to Poland. The other 300 are with the 18th Airborne Corps and will go to Germany as what the Pentagon called a “joint task force-capable headquarters.”

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter that the deployment to his country is “a strong signal of solidarity in response to the situation in Ukraine.”

The 1,000 U.S. troops going to Romania are members of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment based at Vilseck, Germany. They will augment about 900 already in Romania, Kirby said.

The cavalry deployment's purpose is to “deter aggression and enhance our defensive capabilities in frontline allied states during this period of elevated risk,” the Pentagon said in a separate written statement.

“It's important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and to the world” of the U.S commitment to NATO, Kirby said.

He said France has decided it, too, will send troop reinforcements to Romania under NATO command, and he noted that a number of other European NATO countries are considering adding forces on NATO's eastern flank.

NATO has been beefing up its defenses around allies in Eastern Europe since late last year. Denmark, for example, said it was sending a frigate and F-16 warplanes to Lithuania, and Spain was sending four fighter jets to Bulgaria and three ships to the Black Sea to join NATO naval forces. The Netherlands plans to send two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria in April and is putting a ship and land-based units on standby for NATO’s Response Force.

Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself and seeking to reassure allies in Eastern Europe that Washington will fulfill its treaty obligation to defend them in the event they are attacked.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, and therefore the U.S. has no treaty obligation to come to its defense.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its buildup at Ukraine’s borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Putin is poised to invade Ukraine. Smaller NATO countries on the alliance's eastern flank worry they could be next.

The Pentagon also has put about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon. The U.S. already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in places such as Poland.

Washington and Moscow have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, with little sign of a diplomatic path forward. However, Kirby on Wednesday confirmed the validity of a document reported by a Spanish newspaper that indicated the United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia to ease tensions over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine.

The daily El Pais published two documents that Kirby confirmed were written replies from the United States and NATO last week to Russia’s proposals for a new security arrangement in Europe. The U.S. State department declined to comment on them.

In reference to the second document, NATO said that it never comments on “alleged leaks.” But the text closely reflects statements made to the media last week by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation military organization’s position on Russia’s demands.

The U.S. document, marked as a confidential “non-paper,” said the United States would be willing to discuss in consultation with its NATO partners “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absences of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland.”

That would happen on condition that Russia “offers reciprocal transparency measures on two ground-launched missiles bases of our choosing in Russia.”

Aegis Ashore is a system for defending against short- or intermediate-range missiles. Russia argues the site in Romania could be easily adapted to fire cruise missiles instead of interceptors, a claim that Washington has denied.

In his first public remarks on the standoff in more than a month, Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s central security demands but said that Moscow is willing to keep talking.

Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, and in 2014 annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and provided military support for a pro-Russian separatist movement in eastern Ukraine. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

___

Cook reported from Brussels, Litvinova from Moscow. AP writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Matthew Lee in Washington, Aritz Parra in Madrid and Mike Corder in The Hague contributed.

Robert Burns, Lolita C. Baldor, Aamer Madhani, Lorne Cook And Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada in talks about sending more forces to eastern Europe: Anand

    OTTAWA — Defence Minister Anita Anand says the government believes in the importance of bolstering NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russia’s military buildup, and that discussions are underway around increasing Canada's military presence in eastern Europe. Yet even as the United States became the latest NATO member to commit more forces to the region with the deployment of 3,000 additional troops to Europe, Anand is declining to say when a Canadian decision could come. Anand made the comments

  • Whatcom County schools reported 15 COVID-19 outbreaks during fall, state report shows

    In all, 13% of Whatcom County schools had a COVID outbreak between August and December of 2021.

  • Placenta may have mechanism that protects fetus from COVID; vaccines safe with rheumatic diseases

    When COVID-19 occurred in pregnancy, particularly during the third trimester, placenta cells appeared to "shed" a surface protein called ACE2 that the virus uses to break into cells and infect them, leaving fewer gateways for entry. Women who had COVID-19 in the third trimester had high levels of an enzyme called ADAM17 that is known to help ACE2 release itself from the cell surface, the researchers reported in The American Journal of Pathology. The placenta may be sensing the maternal COVID-19 infection "and possibly putting in place this mechanism to help shed off ACE2, prevent SARS-CoV-2 from invading the placenta and passing on to the fetus," said Elizabeth Taglauer of Boston Medical Center.

  • WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Curling kicks off Beijing Games ahead of Putin-Xi main event

    Mixed doubles curling opened competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine, and the impending arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. China and Britain https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/curling-sweden-britain-get-beijing-action-under-way-2022-02-02 claimed victories in the "Ice Cube", where American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics when it was known as the "Water Cube", opening the action in the Games which will last until Feb. 20 in front of crowds made sparse by COVID-19 curbs.

  • 'We need to get used to this': Ukrainians fatalistic about latest Russian threat

    Strike up a conversation in Kyiv and there are two errors you want to avoid. The first is to refer to this country as "The Ukraine". It might seem a rather quaint, old-fashioned name to some people, but in Ukraine, that small word has a combustible quality.

  • Pentagon: Putin 'Continues to Add Forces' Near Ukraine's Borders

    Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told media on February 2 that additional US forces were being sent to Europe because Russia “continues to add forces” near Ukraine and had shown “no signs of being interested or willing to de-escalate the tensions.”Kirby had earlier told the press briefing that 3,000 extra troops were being moved temporarily to Romania, Poland, and Germany as the “current situation” near Ukraine’s borders demanded the reinforcement of the “deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank.” He stressed that while they were not “permanent deployments”, the US could not rule out more movements in the “coming days or weeks.”When asked by a reporter why the US had decided to deploy military forces to Europe at this time, Kirby said: “Putin continues to add forces — combined arms, offensive capabilities — even over just the last 24 hours. He continues to add in western Russia, and in Belarus and again, as I said, in the Mediterranean and the north Atlantic.” The Russian leader had “shown no signs of being interested or willing to de-escalate the tensions,” Kirby said.Putin has repeatedly denied that Russia was amassing a force near Ukraine’s border to prepare for a possible invasion, and on Tuesday accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s security proposals, which include the removal of NATO forces in Eastern Europe and a guarantee that Ukraine would not be accepted into NATO. The Russian leader also said the US was using Ukraine as a “tool” to contain Russia. The US and its allies say Ukraine has the right to apply to join international alliances, and say they have been pursuing diplomatic routes with Russia to try to reduce tensions.Speaking to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the US of using “aggressive rhetoric” and “pumping” Ukraine’s armed forces “with various weapons,” according to a readout of the call from Russia’s foreign ministry. Lavrov said the US, instead of supplying arms, should urge Ukraine to implement the terms of the Minsk Protocol, an agreement signed in 2014 that was meant to bring an end to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the readout said.According to Reuters, several military and political steps agreed to in the Minsk deal remain unimplemented. “A major blockage has been Russia’s insistence that it is not a party to the conflict and therefore is not bound by its terms. Point 10, for example, calls for the withdrawal of all foreign armed formations and military equipment from the two disputed regions, Donetsk and Luhansk: Ukraine says this refers to forces from Russia, but Moscow denies it has any there,” Reuters reported.During the same call, Blinken called on Russia to “de-escalate” from Ukraine’s borders and warned Lavrov that a “further invasion of Ukraine would be met with swift and severe consequences,” according to a readout from the US State Department. According to the Russian foreign ministry, Lavrov told Blinken that “all OSCE countries should abide by the commitment not to enhance their security at the expense of the security of others.” Credit: US Dept of Defense via Storyful

  • Weather forecasting groundhog predicts long winter

    Each year on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, thousands of revelers gather in the town of Punxsutawney, about 80 miles (128 km) northeast of Pittsburgh, to witness a groundhog that has been dubbed 'Phil' make his prediction.According to folklore tradition dating back to 1887, if the rodent sees his shadow on Groundhog Day, frigid and blustery weather will continue for six weeks. If it is cloudy and no shadow appears, the onset of spring is near.The annual Groundhog Day event, made more popular by the 1993 comedy film 'Groundhog Day' starring Bill Murray, draws faithful followers from around the world.

  • WATCH: Groundhog Day Forecast Plus A Warming Trend!

    WATCH: Groundhog Day Forecast Plus A Warming Trend!

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United States is bolstering its military presence is central and eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced Wednesday, in response to fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The announcement came after a leaked document published in a Spanish newspaper suggested the United States could be willing to enter into an agreement with Russia over missile deployments in Europe if Moscow steps back from the brink in Ukraine. The document was published a day after Russian Pre

  • Groundhog Day: mysterious rodent deaths and cover-ups plague ceremony

    Wiarton citizens smelled a rat when Willie did not make an appearance at the virtual celebration last year

  • Firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

    A veteran firefighter who was shot while working a fire in central California early Monday has died, authorities said. (Jan. 31)

  • Complicated rules translated into plain language for P.E.I. landlords

    A charity group that helps Islanders understand the law is turning its eye to landlords. Community Legal Information (CLI) is launching a new plain language legal guide for landlords Wednesday. It will outline a landlord's rights and responsibilities in an easy to understand way, including information about rent increases over the allowable amount and the process to apply for those, as well as rules around evictions. CLI published a guide like it for tenants two years ago. "We've opened up our i

  • Ukraine has enough gas to heat homes this winter - Naftogaz

    Ukraine has enough gas supplies to make sure homes can remain heated in the country even if gas transit flows from Russia through the country are halted, Naftogaz head Yuriy Vitrenko told Reuters on Wednesday. Concerns are mounting about a possible invasion of Ukraine following a build up of Russian troops on its border, while Moscow denies such a plan and has accused the West of hysteria. Ukraine buys its gas from Western traders and has not imported gas directly from Russia since 2015, but its gas supply system is integrated into transit gas pipelines which export Russian gas through Ukrainian territory to Europe.

  • On Lunar New Year, Chinese offer prayers at temples

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese people rang in the Lunar New Year on Tuesday despite pandemic restrictions, as small crowds gathered at temples to offer traditional prayers for the Year of the Tiger. At the Lama Temple in Beijing, dozens of people bowed in prayer before the ornate west gate of the Tibetan Buddhist site that was shut because of pandemic restrictions. Wang Ying, who works at an accounting firm, said praying outside the temple was better than burning incense at home. "I think sincerity is m

  • Biden signs bill to honor WWII Ghost Army soldiers

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Members of two top-secret World War II military units referred to as the “Ghost Army” will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal more than 75 years after their service, under legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery, and other deceptions in Europe to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives. Because of their secret classification,

  • France to start using Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, first in EU

    PARIS (AP) — France says it will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU. The country is still reporting among the world's highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing, and the French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases. Masks are now no longer required outdoors in France, large crowds are again all

  • New 2030 target set for nationwide 1Gbps broadband

    The date, five years later than first promised, is announced in the government's Levelling Up White Paper.

  • Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after alleged pushback

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death were found near Turkey's border with Greece, the Turkish interior minister said Wednesday, accusing Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were allegedly pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.” T

  • N Ireland orders halt to border checks in new Brexit glitch

    LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s agriculture minister on Wednesday ordered a halt to post-Brexit border checks at ports, another complication in a saga that has soured relations between the U.K. and the European Union. Edwin Poots said he had received legal advice saying he could halt inspections of agri-food products coming from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed as part of Brexit divorce terms. He said he had ordered the checks to stop at midnight — though it was unclear whether civil serv

  • A warning to Trump? New poll shows ex-president, DeSantis in close race for Florida GOP primary in 2024

    Donald Trump leads Gov. Ron DeSantis by 47%-40%, within the margin of error among Florida Republicans in a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll.