As Biden seeks to avoid wider war, delivery of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine escalates conflict

Tom Vanden Brook and Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – The White House relented Wednesday after months of pleas from Ukraine for the Pentagon's most lethal armored vehicle: the Abrams tank.

President Joe Biden announced the transfer of 31 Abrams to thwart an anticipated Russian spring offensive and galvanize European allies.

Fighting this winter has been described by a senior U.S. military official as "savage," likening it to World War I trench warfareAnalysts expect Russia to mount what could be a fierce offensive in a campaign to end Ukraine’s string of battlefield successes in recent months and reverse the heavy troop and territorial losses Russia suffered in the first year of fighting.

Since the war began, the White House and Pentagon have sought to supply Ukraine with the weapons it needs to resist President Vladimir Putin's aggression without sparking a wider war in Europe. Yet Biden's announcement Wednesday also signals that the war, launched with an unprovoked invasion and soon to enter its second year, shows no sign of ending.

After more than 100,000 casualties on each side, it's about to get even bloodier.

Ukrainian servicemen attend combat training in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Ukrainian servicemen attend combat training in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

"From a military standpoint, this is a very, very difficult fight," Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said recently. "This fight stretches all the way from right now...from Kharkiv down to Kherson, and there's significant fighting ongoing."

How did we get here?

In the fall, Ukrainian forces, using sophisticated, accurate rocket artillery supplied by the Pentagon, chased Russian forces from large portions of land seized in the early the war. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress in December, thanking the United States for its contributions but stressing more was needed. Abrams tanks have been near the top of the Ukrainian wish list.

Some in the Biden administration had resisted sending the tanks, fearing it would provoke Putin, said Seth Jones, senior vice president and director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Those concerns were misplaced, he said, and has been overtaken by the concern that Russia is poised to make significant gains this spring.

"It would look really bad if Russia makes advances on the ground, and we could have helped by supplying tanks," Jones said.

What do Abrams and Leopards provide?

Biden said that sending the 31 Abrams tanks is the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion.

M1 Abrams tanks, and the near-simultaneous commitment of western allies to provide their own advanced armor, including, importantly Germany's Leopard 2, almost assures that. Germany and other European allies will outfit two Ukrainian battalions with tanks. A U.S. tank battalion has about 60 tanks.

The Abrams, with a 120 mm cannon, robust armor protection and mobility will outgun and outrun Russian and many of its Soviet-era tanks. Germany's Leopard is also a modern, highly capable tank.

"They are better than Soviet tanks, plus the Ukrainians will be trained better," said Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution.

Putin 'wont stop' with Ukraine: Why Americans should care about Russia's aggression against its neighbor

What's happening in Russia's war in Ukraine?

Conditions on the battlefield have changed in recent weeks, John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communication, told reporters Wednesday. For months, the Ukrainian and Russian forces have waged a deadly artillery duel along a mostly static front that stretches about 700 miles in eastern Ukraine. During that time, Putin has sent tens of thousands of conscripts as reinforcements and what is expected to be a new offensive this spring.

“These tanks are meant to help Ukraine fight effectively on open terrain, to defend their sovereignty and their territory and to win back territory that the Russians have taken from them,” Kirby said.

'Senseless barbarism': Russia pummels Ukraine's power and water sectors: Live updates

Will the war in Ukraine end soon?

Help is on the way. But it will take months to arrive.

Unlike many recent announcements of military aid to Ukraine, including last week's batch of $2.5 billion in arms, the Pentagon won't rely on its existing stocks to supply Abrams. The $400 million package of Abrams tanks, recovery vehicles and spare parts will be procured through contracts.

That will take time.

The process will take "many months," Kirby said, although the Leopards will arrive sooner. Meantime, Ukrainian soldiers will train to use the Abrams so they'll be able to take them into combat soon after they're fielded.

Which is to say, there's no end in sight to the war.

“I think we need to prepare ourselves to have to continue to support Ukraine for quite some time,” Kirby said.

Along with Abrams, the Pentagon has recently begun sending Bradley and Stryker armored personnel carriers – the vanguard of U.S. ground attack forces.

'There are no minor incursions': Ukrainian president rebukes Biden over remarks on Russian invasion

Will Putin retaliate against U.S. for sending M1 Abrams tanks?

How Putin responds to Russian tanks being shredded by U.S. heavy armor will be closely watched.

The White House and Pentagon have calibrated aid to Ukraine, gradually increasing the lethality and sophistication of the weaponry it has provided. The weapons need to pack enough punch to help Ukrainian soldiers resist Russian advances but not too much to prompt Putin to lash out a NATO ally in Europe, potentially widening the war.

U.S. aid began with shoulder-fired anti-tank and aircraft missiles, ratcheted up last summer to highly accurate rocket-assisted artillery and is being capped off now with top-of-the line American armor. Since Feb. 2022, the U.S. has provided nearly $28 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Putin's potential response is factored into all types of lethal aid provided to Ukraine, according to U.S. official who described the administration's approach on condition of anonymity. Abrams have not been deemed overly provocative, the official said.

The tanks, Biden said, won't challenge Russia's sovereignty.

"There is no offensive threat to Russia," Biden told reporters.

Abrams and Leopards, however, will raise the stakes for Putin of continuing the war.

"The costs for Russia most likely will only continue to mount, whether because a lack of boots on the ground, further economic decline from sanctions, or outright political protest," said Will Pomeranz, director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, a think tank dedicated to Russian and Eurasia research. "If this is a war of attrition, then the arrival of new equipment from the US and Germany can only be cause for optimism for Ukraine.”

Propaganda machine: Russia’s ‘firehose of falsehood’ in Ukraine marks latest use of propaganda to try to justify war

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Delivery of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine pushes Biden closer to conflict

Latest Stories

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm