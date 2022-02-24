Biden says Russia will be held 'accountable' for its 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine

President Biden. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden warned Russia on Wednesday night that its "unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine" will result in the United States and its allies responding in "a unified and decisive way."

Biden released a statement shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a "special military operation" had started in Ukraine. He declared that the "prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," adding that Putin has "chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring."

Biden said he is monitoring the situation from the White House and receiving updates from his national security team, and on Thursday morning will meet with his "G7 counterparts" and speak to the American people about the consequences Russia will face for this "needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security." The U.S., its allies, and partners "will respond in a unified and decisive way," Biden said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

