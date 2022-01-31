Biden says Russia to face consequences if it attacked Ukraine, keeps diplomatic option open

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden said Russia would face "swift and severe consequences" from the U.S. and its allies if Moscow attacked Ukraine, but he also kept the path of diplomacy open by suggesting the possibility of dialogue.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith", Biden said in a statement Monday released by the White House.

"If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences".

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

