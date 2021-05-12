Biden says Israel has right to defend itself after call with Netanyahu
President Biden says he expects violence in Israel to end “sooner rather than later,” and that the nation has a right to defend itself, after a call on Wednesday with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner rather than later,” the president told reporters on Wednesday after his conversation with the Israeli PM.
At least 72 people have died in fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, many of them Palestinian civilians, including at least 16 children and 5 women.
The US State Department has urged “calm” and “de-escalation on all sides.”
Serious fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza began on Monday, but tensions had been building for days and decades beforehand.
The renewed violence, the first time the Islamist militant group Hamas has fired rockets at Jerusalem in seven years, has a number of different causes.
One is the ongoing effort to evict Palestinians from the East Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah, a contested part of the city Israel annexed during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, which is home to the descendants of Palestinian refugees who were expelled from the area during 1948 “Nakba” (catastrophe), the Palestinian name for the civil war which displaced hundreds of thousands of indigenous Arab residents and established the modern state of Israel. Most of the international community has not recognized Israel’s claim over East Jerusalem as legitimate.
Protests against the evictions have continued for days and inspired a wider-than-normal swathe of Palestinians across Israel and Palestine to join in, and clashes between Palestinians, far-right-wing settlement activists, and Israeli police have been common.
Against this backdrop, Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a crowd of Palestinians during Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, during the sacred month of Ramadan.
At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli police officers were injured.
Israeli police officials said they used these tactics to “restore order” due to the “rioting of thousands of worshippers.”
On Monday, Israeli security forces again descended on the mosque compound, which is also sacred to Jews and Christians, firing stun grenades and tear inside the mosque itself. More than 330 Palestinians were injured, as were at least 21 police officers.
Police said they were responding to Palestinians throwing stones at them.
This prompted Hamas to begin firing rockets into Israel, which Israeli prime minister Netanyahu said “crossed a red line” and vowed “Israel will respond with great force.”
Fighting has expanded beyond just exchanging rocket fire and Israeli air strikes, with the prime minister declaring a state of emergency in the town of Lod, southeast of Tel Aviv, following what police called “wide-scale riots” by supporters of the Palestinians.
Read More
Watch live as Dominic Raab delivers statement on Israel-Palestine conflict
Biden administration says Colonial Pipeline is restarting after cyberattack
Biden threatens to pass huge infrastructure bill without Republicans if needed after high stakes White House meeting