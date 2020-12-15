Biden says Fauci urged him to get COVID-19 vaccine, as White House mulls who should get it and when

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, his chief medical adviser, urged him to be vaccinated against COVID-19 “sooner than later.”

But Biden told reporters as he traveled to Georgia to campaign for Democratic Senate candidates that he would do it “by the numbers” and he would get it done “publicly.”

The same conversations are ongoing in the White House, with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying Tuesday that a number of senior Trump administration officials also will take the coronavirus vaccine publicly to "instill public confidence." She declined to say when or whether President Donald Trump will take it.

Vaccinations are going first to health care professionals. The next priority is for residents of long-term care facilities to receive vaccinations because the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions are most at risk.

Biden, who turned 78 on Nov. 20, is in a higher risk category. But he has also been sympathetic to avoiding the appearance that he is receiving preferential treatment.

“Dr. Fauci recommends I get the vaccine sooner than later," Biden told reporters. "I wanted to make sure I did it by the numbers when I do it, When I do it you'll have notice and we'll do it publicly.”

Fauci, the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it’s important to vaccinate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for “security reasons.”

It is important for Biden to be “fully protected as he enters the presidency in January,” Fauci said. “So that would be my strong recommendation.”

Fauci also recommended that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence be vaccinated soon.

“You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now,” he said.

Biden is also eager to reinforce the safety of receiving the vaccine, despite the swiftness of its development. The Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine from Pfizer, which began administering it Monday, and is expected to approve another vaccine from Moderna this week.

McEnany said several senior administration and national security officials would take the vaccine, some of them publicly. She did not say which officials but said the names of those receiving the vaccine would be disclosed in coming days.

"They’ll be taking it publicly to instill confidence," McEnany said.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have said they are willing to get a coronavirus vaccine to prove the treatment is safe and effective. They may even film themselves getting injected.

Pressed on whether Trump would take the vaccine, McEnany said he would "as soon as his medical team determines it's best."

Asked about the importance of Trump sending a message about the safety of the vaccine by taking it publicly, McEnany said the president, who recovered from the coronavirus in October, also wants to send a message that "front line workers" and vulnerable populations will receive the vaccine first.

The virus has killed more than 300,000 Americans and infected more than 16 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the country could see more than 3,000 deaths daily for the next 60 to 90 days as people remain indoors for cold weather.

