Biden says he and Erdogan talked about F16s and Sweden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Turkey's newly re-elected president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised the possibility of U.S. sales of F16 aircraft to Turkey and that Biden brought up Turkey's dropping its opposition to Sweden entering NATO.

Biden spoke after talking to Erdogan on the phone to congratulate him on winning the Turkish election. "We're going to talk more about it next week," Biden said.

