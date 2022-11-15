Biden saves North Carolina turkeys from being your Thanksgiving dinner

The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden plans to pardon two males who flew the coop from North Carolina.

But these pardons will be fowl.

Keeping with tradition, Biden is saving a turkey, and his alternate, from becoming someone’s Thanksgiving dinner, and this year’s turkeys were raised near Monroe.

The White House plans to honor the gobblers Monday on the South Lawn where Biden will make his pardon official.

Authorities have not yet identified the farm the turkeys came from or the names of the individuals Biden is eyeing for a pardon.

In the past their names have reflected Thanksgiving foods like “Apple and Cider,” “Peas and Carrots,” “Mac and Cheese.”

Sometimes they’re patriotic: “Liberty and Freedom.”

Sometimes they might have your name: Katie, Woody, Charlie or Jerry.

Both former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump pardoned turkeys raised in North Carolina, named Courage, Carolina, Butter and Bread.

The ceremony is usually lighthearted, full of dad-jokes, but is meant to “reflect upon time-honored traditions of Thanksgiving, and wish American families a safe and healthy holiday,” White House officials said.

The history of how this tradition started has many versions and theories to peck at, but mainly traces back to the patriotism and “glee” farmers felt in giving the president a turkey, according to the White House’s website.

This year’s ceremony is not only special because the turkeys hail from North Carolina, but because it marks the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation.

Not to be outdone by Thanksgiving, North Carolina also provided this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree, named Ruby, which arrives on the Hill Friday.