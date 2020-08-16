Biden to Trump: 'I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one'

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted an empathetic message on Sunday to his political rival.

The morning after Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died at the age of 71, Biden said he knows the "tremendous pain" that the president must be experiencing.

"Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing," the presumptive Democratic nominee wrote on Twitter. "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all."

In this 1999 photo, Robert Trump, left, joins Donald Trump at an event in New York. (AP/Diane Bonadreff) More

Biden has experienced multiple personal tragedies in his decades-long political career, and frequently bonds with supporters over shared life pains. In 1972, as a 29-year-old senator-elect, Biden's first wife and infant daughter were killed in a car crash. In 2015, his son, Joseph "Beau" Biden, died of a rare brain cancer.

The White House announced Robert Trump's death on Saturday night with a statement from the president. It did not indicate a cause of death.

President Trump visited his ailing brother on Friday at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said in the statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

_____

