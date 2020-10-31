Biden Reveals A Simple Way To Silence Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Once And For All

Democratic nominee Joe Biden demonstrated how to silence Donald Trump’s climate change denials once and for all in a new ad Friday.

The spot begins with audio of Trump falsely claiming that the climate crisis is a hoax — but the sound of the president’s conspiracy theories get quieter and quieter as a pen fills in a circle to give a vote to Biden.

“You have the power to silence him,” read the tweet:

You have the power to silence him.



Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07uII9pic.twitter.com/zIJUQEWlyx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Trump has repeatedly called global warming “bullshit” and his administration has pursued an anti-environment agenda by slashing climate regulations and promoting the use of fossil fuels.

He has previously rejected conclusions from his own team of government scientists, stating that he didn’t believe their findings that climate change was worsening national disasters in the US, and pulled the US out of the historic Paris Agreement.

Biden, meanwhile, has called Trump a “climate arsonist” and has proposed transitioning America’s electricity grid off gas and coal by 2035.

