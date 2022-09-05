Biden rejects criticisms he is dividing Americans by calling Trump supporters a threat to democracy

Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden dismissed criticisms Monday that he is vilifying Republicans by calling former President Donald Trump's supporters extremists and threats to democracy.

Republicans and some Democrats have accused Biden of fueling divisions for likening Trump's Make America Great Again movement to "semi-fascism."

"I want to be very clear upfront. Not every Republican is a MAGA-Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I've been able to work with mainstream Republicans my whole career," Biden said in a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee.

"But the extreme-minded Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division, but together we can and we must choose a different path."

Biden said that the United States had been able to overcome challenges, because it has been a "nation of unity, of hope, of optimism, not a nation of division and violence and hatred that is being preached by some others."

Biden last week warned in a prime-time address in Philadelphia that equality and democracy were "under assault" in the United States and singled out Trump by name. Biden accused the former president and his supporters of stoking political violence with their refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said in his Philadelphia speech.

In his Monday remarks in Wisconsin, Biden referred to some Republicans in Congress as "Trumpies" and said they would pursue policies that would undermine the social safety net.

"But here's the point: The biggest contrast from what MAGA Republicans – the extreme right, the – the “Trumpies” – they want to go to – these MAGA Republicans in Congress are coming for your Social Security as well.

President Joe Biden takes photos with attendees during the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's annual Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 5, 2022. - Biden is celebrating Labor Day by delivering remarks on the dignity of American workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
President Joe Biden takes photos with attendees during the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's annual Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 5, 2022. - Biden is celebrating Labor Day by delivering remarks on the dignity of American workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Biden's remarks at Laborfest – an event organized each year by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and the AFL-CIO – came shortly after a judge approved Trump's request to appoint a special master to review documents taken from his Florida home by the DOJ.

The president did not comment on the court ruling during his Milwaukee appearance. He made a visit to a United Steelworkers of America chapter in the the Pittsburgh-area later in the day.

Unofficial midterm kickoff

Although Wisconsin was his first top on Monday, there has been place like home for Biden when it comes to the Pennsylvania-born politician's midterm election travel.

The battleground state that Biden barely won has emerged as a focal point for the president, whose Labor Day trip to the Pittsburgh area marks the third time in one week he has made Pennsylvania the backdrop for campaign-style events.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers arrives to speak during the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's annual Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 5, 2022 just prior to remarks by President Joe Biden, who is celebrating Labor Day by delivering remarks on the dignity of American workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers arrives to speak during the Milwaukee Area Labor Council's annual Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on September 5, 2022 just prior to remarks by President Joe Biden, who is celebrating Labor Day by delivering remarks on the dignity of American workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Competitive gubernatorial, House and Senate races and the pivotal presidential election states have been a draw for Biden, who is increasing his travel as summer comes to a close and the country's focus shifts to fall elections.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who is competing for an open seat in the U.S. Senate against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz met Biden on the tarmac in Pittsburgh.

Shapiro also attended Biden's crime-oriented speech last week, while Fetterman, who did not, pressed the president in a statement to decriminalize marijuana before his Pittsburgh visit.

Asset or liability? Biden's momentum hasn't led to new invitations on midterm campaign trail

Tussling with Trump: 'MAGA forces' determined to 'take country backwards,' Biden says

Both Democrats are in tight races against candidates backed by former President Donald Trump. GOP state senator Doug Mastriano is vying for the governor's mansion and appeared alongside Trump and Oz at a Saturday evening rally in Wilkes-Barre.

Trump won the state in 2016 and rallied his supporters Saturday a county over from Biden's birth city of Scranton. Biden beat Trump in 2020 by fewer than 100,000 votes but lost the county that includes Wilkes-Barre, which he also chose are the site for his Tuesday speech.

President Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections.
President Joe Biden arrives to speak during an event at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Biden is in Wisconsin this Labor Day to kick off a nine-week sprint to the crucial midterm elections.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers spoke at the Biden event in Milwaukee, a county that Biden won soundly in 2020. Evers is seeking reelection and will face off against businessman Tim Michels in the general election.

Biden said that Wisconsin's Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin couldn't be at the event. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is competing against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for the U.S. Senate, also could not attend the rally, Biden said in his remarks.

Locking arms with labor

Labor has been a major base of support for Biden, and the AFL-CIO says it will be boosting his agenda to workers this fall.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio, which Biden has plans to visit on Friday, are among the nine states in which AFL-CIO says it is mobilizing voters in the coming months with an eye on 2024 and future elections. All three states have gubernatorial and Senate races on the ballot this year.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been seeking to grow support from within the labor movement, is also spending her Monday at events in the northeast.

She spoke at the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast and meeting separately with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and union members.

Harris' office did not say why she chose Boston, but the city has a media market that conveniently stretches across the border into New Hampshire – another state with a critical Senate race on the ballot this year.

PITTSBURGH, PA -Then-Vice President Joe Biden walks in the annual Allegheny County Labor Day Parade Monday, September 7, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA -Then-Vice President Joe Biden walks in the annual Allegheny County Labor Day Parade Monday, September 7, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden dismisses criticism of MAGA Republican remarks

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heavy Rainfall Floods Street in Lexington, Kentucky

    Heavy rain fell in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, September 5, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch in the area until 11 pm local time.This footage posted to Twitter by Bob Woods shows cars driving through a flooded street.Chris Johnson, a local meteorologist, said flash flooding is becoming a “major concern” as rain continued to fall in the area. Credit: Bob Woods via Storyful

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A manhunt was underway after stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan. A judge granted Trump's request for a special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents. And the college football season kicked off. It's the biggest news you missed.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.