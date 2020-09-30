‘Biden A Real Prez, Trump A Supremacist’: Democrats on US Debate

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, 29 September (local time), ahead of the US elections in just over a month, was a messy affair with Trump incessantly interjecting Biden's speech and the latter calling the former a "clown".

Prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren were quick to react to the debate, calling Joe Biden a "real president" and Donald Trump a "white supremacist" who "fans the flames of racism".

Pelosi, in her tweet after the debate, called Biden a "real president, with the empathy, integrity and science-based plan needed to crush COVID-19, protect people with pre-ex conditions, heal our nation and build back better as we address the climate crisis."

View photos

Catch all the highlights of the US Presidential Debate here.

‘Fascism at Our Door’

Cortez, meanwhile, touched upon Trump's controversial comments on the 'Proud Boys' group, calling the US president a "white supremacist". “People have been warning about this for a long time. They were ridiculed, called hyperbolic and radical – not because they were wrong, but because others couldn't accept that our country elected a supremacist as president. This is fascism at our door," she tweeted.

View photos

Elizabeth Warren, who was in the race to be the Democratic presidential candidate earlier, criticised Trump on the issues of racism and voting.

View photos