Biden to rally US diplomats with 1st major foreign policy speech

BEN GITTLESON and CONOR FINNEGAN
Updated ·6 min read

President Joe Biden will deliver his first major foreign policy speech in office Thursday during a visit to the State Department, where he is expected to talk about "reclaiming America's role in the world" and restoring values to the center of U.S. foreign policy, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden's speech, alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will outline his foreign policy vision and how he will put diplomacy at the center of it, a senior administration official told ABC News -- a point driven home by the fact that the State Department will be the first federal agency he visits as president. He is also expected to take a series of executive actions while there, the official said.

MORE: Joe Biden's top foreign policy challenges in 2021

The president plans to "thank the men and women of the national security workforce for their service to our country," Psaki added Tuesday.

But after four years of former President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts, taunts against the "deep state" department and political retaliation against career diplomats, the agency remains beset by low morale.

While many of Biden and Blinken's initial steps and messages have been welcomed, some career officials have expressed concern that career diplomats will be sidelined again under this administration.

To that end, Biden is expected to talk about how the administration will support State Department employees' work, according to the senior official, and name career diplomats to senior positions, according to current and former State Department officials.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 22, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP)
PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 22, 2021. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Turning Trump's 'America First' into multilateralism

Rolling back Trump's nationalist approach to the world -- which he termed "America First" -- has already become a hallmark of Biden's short time at the White House.

He has returned the United States to international agreements and organizations his predecessor left -- including the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization -- and has endorsed a multilateral approach to issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to China and Iran.

"We can make America, once again, the leading force for good in the world," he declared in his inaugural address.

MORE: Biden admin designates Myanmar military's takeover a coup d'état, triggering aid freeze

The president will also announce several executive actions at the State Department that are aimed at emphasizing American values in the country's foreign policy, according to the administration official. The official would not provide more details, although one may mirror an order Biden signed his first day in office that emphasized the importance of science to the federal government's decision-making.

At the same time, the Biden administration has made clear it believes addressing a series of domestic crises -- the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis and calls for racial justice -- should take precedence.

"Foreign policy is domestic policy, and domestic policy is foreign policy," Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said last week. "And at the end of the day, right now, the most profound national security challenge facing the United States is getting our own house in order, is domestic renewal."

Multiple U.S. policies are under review by the State Department, especially those implemented by Trump and his top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, after the 2020 election. Blinken has said the most "urgent" is their designation of the Houthi rebels in Yemen as a terrorist group, which imperils food aid and other assistance to the war-torn country on the brink of famine.

MORE: As Biden reviews US-Saudi relations, pressure rises to remake ties over Khashoggi killing, Yemen war

The administration is also reviewing Trump's tariffs on China and sanctions on Iran, U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan, relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and the designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Biden to elevate career diplomats amid concerns over appointees

The president had originally planned to visit the State Department Monday, but his remarks were pushed back to later in the week because of a snowstorm that hit Washington, according to the White House.

But when he does address career diplomats, Biden will have done so far earlier in his term than his two immediate predecessors. Trump visited the agency after one year in office and only after firing his first secretary Rex Tillerson, while President Barack Obama's first speech there was in 2011, three years into his first term in office.

PHOTO: In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden listens as his Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden listens as his Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (Carolyn Kaster/AP, FILE)

That's a welcome sign to many, as were Blinken's welcome remarks on his first full day in office, telling the department's 70,000 employees worldwide, "I will have your back."

"It starts with rebuilding morale and trust. This is a priority for me because we need a strong department for the United States to be strong in the world," Blinken said on Jan. 27 -- adding the administration will be investing "significantly in building a diverse and inclusive State Department."

So far, the administration has given senior roles to two men and five women, three of them women of color like Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Biden's nominee to be ambassador to the United Nations.

MORE: Biden's UN envoy pick to vow tough stance on China, greater US engagement

But in those positions and down through lower levels, they have so far only named political appointees rather than career officials, and unlike his Democratic campaign opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Biden did not pledge to end the practice, unique to the U.S., of giving wealthy donors ambassadorships.

"I'd be hard pressed going back to the Carter years to point to an incoming team that is as well-versed on the department and has such a strong history at the department, including some of the political deputy assistant secretaries they're bringing in," said Michael McKinley, who served as U.S. ambassador to Brazil, Afghanistan, Colombia, and Peru and resigned as Pompeo's senior adviser.

"Yes, they're political, but they have a long trajectory in the State Department, and they, of all people, will understand the importance of supporting the career Foreign Service. There will be a significant return to an important role for Foreign Service professionals," he told ABC News.

Some of those senior officials are Foreign Service officers who either resigned or were pushed out by the Trump administration, with many colleagues welcoming them back -- but others concerned the message is if they want to obtain senior positions, they're better off leaving the nonpartisan Foreign Service to come back with a political appointment.

"That's definitely not gone unnoticed," said one U.S. diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the press. "It tells us you should've been working for Albright-Stonebridge rather than toiling away somewhere in Foggy Bottom" -- a reference to the consulting firm chaired by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright where several former U.S. diplomats have worked, including Thomas-Greenfield and Biden's pick for deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman.

PHOTO: The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington, in this March 9, 2009 file photo. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press, FILE)
PHOTO: The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington, in this March 9, 2009 file photo. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press, FILE)

A senior State Department official pushed back on those concerns, saying that the department's "greatest resource" is "our people" and that Blinken will elevate career officials to senior positions soon.

MORE: State Department's 1st openly gay spokesperson sends signal to the world, advocates say

Ambassador Eric Rubin, the president of the American Foreign Service Association, diplomats' union, applauded Blinken and other Biden officials for reaching out already.

"They are being very proactive in reaching out and very accessible," Rubin told ABC News. "We look forward to seeing upcoming announcements about career senior Foreign Service officer being selected for senior positions at the department."

State Department spokesperson Ned Price hinted at the same, telling reporters in his first briefing Tuesday, "You will see a number of respected career officials assume some of the most senior positions in this building. There's no doubt about that."

Biden to rally US diplomats with 1st major foreign policy speech originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • The Oilers have some cleaning up to do

    The Edmonton Oilers need to get out the brooms and start stringing some wins together.

  • Report: NBA to enforce face mask rules during games, will penalize players and staff

    The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

  • Hawks launch 'Courtside Karen' investigation as video reportedly shows LeBron calling husband 'Ol' steroid ass'

    LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."

  • Tua Tagovailoa says he's 'not too sure' he'll be with Dolphins next year amid Deshaun Watson rumors

    Tua Tagovailoa could be a strong trade piece if the Dolphins go after Deshaun Watson.

  • Report: NBA working toward agreement on March 7 All-Star Game, skills competition

    The 2021 NBA All-Star Game may happen after all.

  • Yuta Watanabe has big fans in Nick Nurse and Kyle Lowry

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.

  • Name Change: Rogers Cup tennis tournament renamed National Bank Open

    Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • EA Sports bringing back college football video game as early as 2022

    The popular college football video game series is coming back. But not for the 2021 season.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers for Week 4: David Pastrnak returns with a bang

    Let's check in on the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 4 of the NHL season.

  • With 'weird' Super Bowl week underway, ticket prices aren't going to the moon as brokers initially expected

    As of early Monday, the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes pairing hadn’t resulted in the ticket rush that many brokers hoped would hold through the dead week

  • Upon review, Raptors' Kyle Lowry assessed flagrant foul from Sunday's Orlando game

    ORLANDO, Fla. — A league review has resulted in a flagrant foul assessment against Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry from Sunday's 115-102 win over Orlando. Lowry, boxing out under the basket, appeared to swing his hip into Aaron Gordon's leg as they awaited a rebound at 7:40 of the second quarter in Tampa, Fla. There was no foul assessed on the play Orlando coach Steve Clifford later called it a "dangerous play," adding "a guy could get hurt badly.” Soon after, when the ball came back to the Orlando end, Gordon stepped up and caught Lowry with his shoulder, knocking him to the ground. Gordon, who left in the third quarter with an ankle injury expected to sideline him for several weeks, was assessed a flagrant 1 — the same penalty Lowry got Tuesday. A flagrant foul penalty 1 is ruled as unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent. Toronto coach Nick Nurse played down the Lowry incident before Tuesday's rematch in Orlando. "He's asked to box out bigger guys a lot," Nurse said when asked about the play. "It didn't look to be excessive to me, but it's not easy for a smaller guy, six foot one or whatever, to block out a 6-8 or 6-10 guy with considerably more weight and size. So I think he goes down there and tries to do the best he can. He's just trying to make a good solid tough play on that. That's about it." The two players have history. Gordon was injured last August in the bubble when, after soaring towards the basket, he was taken down hard by a Lowry clothesline. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Report: Heat C Meyers Leonard to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

    Meyers Leonard has been out for nearly a month with a shoulder strain, and only made it into just three games this season.

  • How does Boston view Tom Brady? 'It’s tough to hate him.'

    New England is bundled up, anxiously awaiting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. The color scheme has changed. But rooting for Brady hasn’t.

  • Cam Akers on what Stafford needs to bring to the Rams, and what Goff gives the Lions

    Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza goes 1-on-1 with the Los Angeles Rams breakout star. What are his thoughts on both sides of the Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff trade? How will Akers build on the strong ending to his rookie season? Akers tells us how he would attack the Buccaneers defense, and Liz asks him for his Super Bowl prediction. Cam Akers joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Panini.&nbsp;You can find Panini NFL Trading Cards at Walmart, Target, hobby stores nationwide and online at PaniniAmerica.net.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps, French winger David Milinkovic agree to part ways

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps and winger David Milinkovic have officially agreed to part ways. The club announced Tuesday it has agreed to a "mutual contract termination" with the 26-year-old Frenchman.Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that Milinkovic and his partner want to return to Europe to be closer to their families following the birth of their first child. The 'Caps acquired Milinkovic on a one-year loan from English Championship side Hull City in January 2020.He appeared in 16 games for Vancouver last season, scoring one goal and notching four assists. The Whitecaps finished the Major League Soccer season with a 9-14-0 record, missing the playoffs for the third year in a row. Schuster said in November that club staff were working to find a new team for Milinkovic, and that he would stay with the 'Caps if an appropriate fit could not be found.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Toronto Blue Jays introduce Marcus Semien after signing infielder to one-year deal

    Persistence paid off for the Toronto Blue Jays with the signing of veteran infielder Marcus Semien, the latest in a series of free-agent moves as the team makes a push to contend in 2021. Semien said Tuesday that the Blue Jays were one of the first teams to contact him this off-season. Talks picked up late last month and he eventually agreed to a US$18-million, one-year deal. "Toronto kept calling and calling," Semien said on a 25-minute video call with reporters. "I knew it was a position switch. But it was something day after day I started to think, 'This could be something really special.' "We worked it out fairly quick. I'm really happy with the decision." A Zoom call that included Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and manager Charlie Montoyo helped seal the deal. "We were just really impressed with everything," Semien said. "We were kind of just hoping they'd call back and they did." With rising star Bo Bichette in place at shortstop, Semien was amenable to moving to second base. The versatile Cavan Biggio could move from second to third base and continue to fill in as needed around the infield and outfield. Semien played at second and third early in his career before settling into the shortstop role in Oakland. He admits that it is his preferred position but that second base should be a good fit. "I think that working on that double-play turn, it's something I've done in the past," Semien said. "But just focusing on that every day is going to be something that helps us win ball games." It has been a busy few weeks for the Blue Jays, who are aiming for bigger things after returning to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016. Toronto recently signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year deal worth a franchise record $150 million. The Blue Jays also acquired starter Steven Matz and signed relievers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood to one-year deals. "I like the fact that they're still working on some things and trying to add some pieces," Semien said. "It just seems like some teams right now in the league are not doing that. "I know COVID has a lot to do with that, but it's nice to be on a team that's still adding and going for it right now." Considered a clubhouse leader with the Athletics, the 30-year-old Semien brings a veteran presence and playoff experience to a young team on the incline. After breaking into the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox in 2013, Semien spent the last six seasons with Oakland, reaching the post-season in each of the last three years. He had a career year in 2019 when he hit .285 with 33 homers and 92 RBIs, finishing third in American League MVP voting. His numbers slipped in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when he hit .223 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 53 games. A slump in the middle of summer camp carried into the start of the season, Semien said, adding that an injury to his left side did not help matters. "Once I got healthy, things picked up," he said. "I wished that the season kept going because I knew I was heading in the right direction." The Athletics did not extend him a qualifying offer. Semien said he took on more of a vocal role on the field and in the Athletics' clubhouse last year. He tried to learn about his teammates and their beliefs while helping lead the discussion on topics like social injustice. "I felt like I was a voice that people could start to listen to," he said. "I used my experiences over these past six, seven years just to help — especially the young guys — navigate through a season. "I'm looking forward to being that guy for this team, if they allow me to, and I'm happy to share anything that I've done over these past seven years." Training camp opens in a couple weeks and the Blue Jays will kick off their pre-season against Philadelphia on Feb. 27. The Blue Jays finished with a 32-28 mark last season and were swept in a best-of-three wild-card series by top-seeded Tampa Bay. Government travel restrictions forced the team to play home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. last year. It remains unclear when the Blue Jays will return to Rogers Centre. The team's regular-season opener is April 1 against the New York Yankees and the home opener is April 8 against the Los Angeles Angels. "Now it's go time and I'm happy to be a part of that," Semien said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Dortmund survives VAR drama, Leverkusen upset in German Cup

    BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund survived late VAR drama to reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup on Tuesday, while Bayer Leverkusen was stunned by fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen. Dortmund endured a nervy finale before Erling Haaland finally sealed a 3-2 win in extra time over second-division Paderborn. The Norwegian thought he’d sealed the victory in normal time when he made it a 3-1 for Dortmund on a counterattack. But referee Tobias Stieler was alerted to a possible foul by Felix Passlack on Paderborn captain Sebastian Schonlau at the other end. Stieler consulted video replays and awarded the penalty. Haaland’s goal was duly chalked off and Paderborn forward Prince Osei Owusu equalized from the spot in the seventh minute of injury time to send the game to extra time. As if in defiance of the call, Haaland raced clear to score another goal in similar fashion to make it 3-2 in the fifth minute of extra time. There was another lengthy delay for the next VAR check to see if the Norwegian had been offside. This time the goal was allowed, though Stieler felt the need to personally explain why to Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart as it had been such a marginal call. It proved to be the winning goal. Emre Can opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paderborn’s defence failed to deal with Jadon Sancho’s corner. The ball kept coming back before falling kindly for Can to let fly with his left boot to score. Haaland sent Sancho on his way to score Dortmund’s second in the 16th and it looked like Dortmund would go on to another stroll after a 5-0 win over Duisburg and 2-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig in the previous rounds. But Paderborn improved and a mistake from goalkeeper Marwin Hitz allowed Julian Justvan to pull one back with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Owusu's penalty sent it to extra time and Dortmund finished the match holding on for the final whistle as Justvan fired over with the last kick of the game. LEVERKUSEN KNOCKED OUT Rot-Weiss Essen struck twice in extra time to knock Leverkusen out with a 2-1 defeat. Leverkusen, last year’s beaten finalist, struck the post four times while missing a host of chances before Leon Bailey finally broke the deadlock in the 105th minute. The Jamaican forward stayed cool and side-footed inside the far post. However, Essen midfielder Oguzhan Kefkir equalized three minutes later and Simon Engelmann completed a remarkable turnaround when he netted the winner in the 117th. Leverkusen complained that new signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah was fouled in the buildup, but hopes of a last-minute reprieve were thwarted when the goal was cleared by the video referee. Holstein Kiel, which knocked out defending champion Bayern Munich in the previous round, defeated second-division rival Darmstadt 7-6 in a penalty shootout after their third-round game ended 1-1 with extra time. Werder Bremen defeated second-division Greuther Fürth 2-0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Gregg Popovich, Team USA to open Tokyo Olympics against France

    The United States landed in a group with France and Nigeria, and a future qualifying winner, for the Olympics in July.

  • This dud of a January transfer window is a sign the pandemic is hitting soccer's business hard

    If you were wondering when, exactly, the economic hardship inflicted by COVID-19 would hamstring the sport, the answer is now.